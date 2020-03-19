Arts in Brief

Concert rescheduled

BLOOMINGTON — The Lauren Daigle World Tour has rescheduled its March 14 concert for Aug. 15 at Grossinger Motors Arena, Bloomington.

According to the singer's press release, existing tickets will be honored on the rescheduled dates. Refunds are available through your point of purchase, Ticketmaster, box office etc.

Calendar events canceled

BLOOMINGTON — Every concert hall, museum and entertainment venue in the Twin Cities and Central Illinois area have canceled or postponed events at least through the end of March because of the coronavirus threat. We are suspending our events and exhibits calendars until those venues start scheduling again. Please, as always, send us an email at features@pantagraph.com, as you start rescheduling and lining up those events.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Young at Heartland

NORMAL — Young at Heartland’s spring senior acting workshop has been canceled.

The fall workshop will begin at 4 p.m. Aug. 10. Classes will meet every Monday from 4 to 6 p.m. for eight weeks at Heartland Theatre Company, Normal Community Activity Center 1110 Douglas St. One Normal Plaza, Normal.