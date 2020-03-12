You are the owner of this article.
Arts in Brief
031320-blm-lif-elvesballet

USA Ballet Youth Ensemble dancers will be performing "The Elves and the Shoemaker" at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Masonic Temple, 302 E. Jefferson, Bloomington. Pictured are back row, left to right, Alaxis Shanks and Fiona Campbell. Seated in front is Caitlin Wonsowski.

 USA Ballet Youth Ensemble, For The Pantagraph

'Elves and The Shoemaker'

BLOOMINGTON — The USA Ballet Youth Ensemble will present “The Elves and The Shoemaker" at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Masonic Temple, 302 E. Jefferson St., Bloomington.

The ballet tells the story of a poor and hard-working shoemaker. Winter is approaching and times are very hard for him but he decides to give his final pair of shoes and his last slice of bread to a poor lady in need of help. That night and in ensuing nights, elves step in to make something magical. The ballet story proves the good deeds are rewarded.  

Tickets are $20 in advance; $25 at the door and can be purchased online at www.tutuix.com/usaballet

Caitlin Wonsowski will be dancing the role of the shoemaker and the playful elves are portrayed by Alaxis Shanks and Fiona Campbell.

