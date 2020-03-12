Arts in Brief

'Elves and The Shoemaker'
BLOOMINGTON — The USA Ballet Youth Ensemble will present “The Elves and The Shoemaker" at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Masonic Temple, 302 E. Jefferson St., Bloomington.
You have free articles remaining.
The ballet tells the story of a poor and hard-working shoemaker. Winter is approaching and times are very hard for him but he decides to give his final pair of shoes and his last slice of bread to a poor lady in need of help. That night and in ensuing nights, elves step in to make something magical. The ballet story proves the good deeds are rewarded.
Tickets are $20 in advance; $25 at the door and can be purchased online at www.tutuix.com/usaballet.
Caitlin Wonsowski will be dancing the role of the shoemaker and the playful elves are portrayed by Alaxis Shanks and Fiona Campbell.