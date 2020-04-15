Arts in Brief

'Big Top' exhibit
BLOOMINGTON — The Jan Brandt Gallery will present “Big Top,” an online exhibit of circus artworks with participatory activities for all ages, opening on World Circus Day, at 7 p.m. Saturday (April 18). The link will be shared on the Jan Brandt Gallery Page on Facebook, facebook.com/janbrandtgallery/; on Instagram @ janbrandtgallery and on YouTube
Jan Brandt and Danell Dvorak lead a troupe of invited artists exhibiting works based on the circus. The opening features a live viewing party of the Big Top video created by artist Jim Neeley. Exhibiting artists include Jeannie Breitweiser, David Dow, Sarah Foote, Haley Gray, Maggie Morton, Jim Neeley and Britten Traughber.
The public is invited to run away to the circus by sending images of circus art projects and family-friendly shenanigans to janbrandtgallery@gmail.com. Suggestions for circus arts and crafts projects, recipes for circus snacks and adult beverages, and other circus fun are shared on facebook.com/janbrandtgallery/ and community contributions will be featured on the Big Top Event post.
Heartland Theatre changes
NORMAL — Heartland Theatre Company has revised the schedule for its 2020-2021 season, postponing the opening until July 9 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The dates for the 10-Minute Play Festival and New Plays from the Heartland have been moved to July and August rather than June and July.
The new dates for the 10-Minute Play Festival: “The Campout,” are July 9-11, 16-19, 23-25, 30,31 and Aug. 1. July 10, 19 and Aug. 1 are matinees. Aug. 1 is a matinee and evening performance. Evening shows begin at 7:30 p.m. and matinees begin at 2 p.m.
2020 Mike Dobbins Memorial New Plays from The Heartland is now set for 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7 and 8 and 2 p.m. Aug.9. The open forum on playwriting with guest playwright Lisa Dillman is now set for 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6.
Other productions dates and times remain the same.
Visit www.heartlandtheatre.org for more information on the plays, more about Heartland, ticket prices and season ticket information. Or call the box office at 309-452-8709 or email boxoffice@heartlandtheatre.org.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.