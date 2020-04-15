Arts in Brief

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

'Big Top' exhibit

BLOOMINGTON — The Jan Brandt Gallery will present “Big Top,” an online exhibit of circus artworks with participatory activities for all ages, opening on World Circus Day, at 7 p.m. Saturday (April 18). The link will be shared on the Jan Brandt Gallery Page on Facebook, facebook.com/janbrandtgallery/; on Instagram @ janbrandtgallery and on YouTube

Jan Brandt and Danell Dvorak lead a troupe of invited artists exhibiting works based on the circus. The opening features a live viewing party of the Big Top video created by artist Jim Neeley. Exhibiting artists include Jeannie Breitweiser, David Dow, Sarah Foote, Haley Gray, Maggie Morton, Jim Neeley and Britten Traughber.

The public is invited to run away to the circus by sending images of circus art projects and family-friendly shenanigans to janbrandtgallery@gmail.com. Suggestions for circus arts and crafts projects, recipes for circus snacks and adult beverages, and other circus fun are shared on facebook.com/janbrandtgallery/ and community contributions will be featured on the Big Top Event post.

Heartland Theatre changes