Arts in Brief

Young at Heartland

NORMAL — Young at Heartland’s spring senior acting workshop will begin at 4 p.m. March 30. Classes will meet every Monday from 4 to 6 p.m. through May 18.

Sessions are dedicated to the study of the craft of acting, culminating in performances at senior activity centers in the area.

The sessions for persons 55 and over will be held at Heartland Theatre Company and taught by Sandra Zielinski and assisted by Terri Whisenhunt.

Enrollment ends March 20 with a registration fee of $50. Advance enrollment is required by calling 309-452-5647 or emailing boxoffice@heartlandtheatre.org.

The workshops are funded in part by the McLean County Arts Center regranting program of the Illinois Arts Council. They will be held at Normal Community Activity Center, 1110 Douglas St., One Normal Plaza.

