Arts in brief

Fairy tale centerpieces sought

BLOOMINGTON — The Friends of the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts is seeking donations of fairy tale-themed centerpieces (especially Brothers Grimm) to be auctioned Oct. 16 at ArtGasm 2021: Grimm Fantasy. Proceeds from the auction benefit the Bloomington Creativity Center.

ArtGasm celebrates local artists and seeks to raise awareness of the Bloomington Creativity Center.

Creatives are encouraged to submit original 3-D tabletop work that explores fairy tales. Makers are encouraged to create sustainably by using found materials, repurposed materials and second hand stores. More information and registration is at https://tinyurl.com/dhaz76aa.

The centerpieces will decorate the Grimm Fantasy event and be auctioned at Artgasm 2021 held at the BCPA. Those donating centerpieces will receive two tickets to the event.

Bement Country Opry sets reopening

MONTICELLO — The Bement Country Opry in Monticello will reopen with a show at 7 p.m. July 2. The special guest will be Terry Smith. Admission is $10/per person. The Masonic Lodge will serve a meal at 5 p.m. before the show.