Arts in Brief

Good Friday art show
BLOOMINGTON — The eleventh annual "What’s So Good About Good Friday?" community art show will be online only this year via the Art Circle of Bloomington-Normal's Facebook page
The show centers on the power of Jesus’ crucifixion, death, and resurrection to accomplish something impactful and life changing.
Artists are asked to express the meaning of “What’s So Good About Good Friday?” in their own life.
To submit items, email one or two photos of your Good Friday artwork to Art Circle at artcirclebn@gmail.com by Tuesday, April 7. Include the artist’s name, artwork title, medium, price or if it is not for sale, and city of residence (there are no geographical limits) and text you would like to accompany your artwork in photo caption form.
Art photos will be assembled in a Good Friday art show photo album on Art Circle's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ArtCircleBN
Teen playwriting class
NORMAL — Heartland Theatre Company is planning a summer five-session Teen Playwriting Class.
Rhys Lovell will teach the class for ages 13 to 17 which is set to run from 1 to 3 p.m. June 22 to 26 at the theater, 1110 Douglas St., Normal, in the Community Activity Center building.
Students will gain a thorough grounding in the fundamental elements of playwriting such as dramatic structure, character, dialogue, subtext and manipulation of theatrical space and time. By the end of the course, students will have written a 10-minute play, suitable for production.
Registration deadline is June 15, and class size is limited to 10. The $80 class fee is payable the first day of class; checks preferred. More information and link to registration page are at heartlandtheatre.org/classes/.
