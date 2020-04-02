Arts in Brief

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Good Friday art show

BLOOMINGTON — The eleventh annual "What’s So Good About Good Friday?" community art show will be online only this year via the Art Circle of Bloomington-Normal's Facebook page

The show centers on the power of Jesus’ crucifixion, death, and resurrection to accomplish something impactful and life changing.

Artists are asked to express the meaning of “What’s So Good About Good Friday?” in their own life.

To submit items, email one or two photos of your Good Friday artwork to Art Circle at artcirclebn@gmail.com by Tuesday, April 7. Include the artist’s name, artwork title, medium, price or if it is not for sale, and city of residence (there are no geographical limits) and text you would like to accompany your artwork in photo caption form.

Art photos will be assembled in a Good Friday art show photo album on Art Circle's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ArtCircleBN

Teen playwriting class

NORMAL — Heartland Theatre Company is planning a summer five-session Teen Playwriting Class.