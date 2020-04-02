You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Arts in Brief
editor's pick
Arts in Brief

Arts in Brief

040220-blm-lif-3artshow

Visitors look at work, including ink piece "ABC" by Bloomington artist Chris Chapman during the 10th annual "What's So Good About Good Friday?" art show April 19, 2019, at Second Presbyterian Church in downtown Bloomington. The exhibit, organized by Art Circle of Bloomington-Normal in conjunction with Second Presbyterian Church, features local artists' work that center on the power of Christ's crucifixion, death and resurrection. This year's show is online only and being hosted on the Art Circle's Facebook page.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

Good Friday art show

BLOOMINGTON — The eleventh annual "What’s So Good About Good Friday?" community art show will be online only this year via the Art Circle of Bloomington-Normal's Facebook page

The show centers on the power of Jesus’ crucifixion, death, and resurrection to accomplish something impactful and life changing.

Artists are asked to express the meaning of “What’s So Good About Good Friday?” in their own life.

To submit items, email one or two photos of your Good Friday artwork to Art Circle at artcirclebn@gmail.com by Tuesday, April 7. Include the artist’s name, artwork title, medium, price or if it is not for sale, and city of residence (there are no geographical limits) and text you would like to accompany your artwork in photo caption form.

Art photos will be assembled in a Good Friday art show photo album on Art Circle's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ArtCircleBN

Teen playwriting class

NORMAL — Heartland Theatre Company is planning a summer five-session Teen Playwriting Class.

Rhys Lovell will teach the class for ages 13 to 17 which is set to run from 1 to 3 p.m. June 22 to 26 at the theater, 1110 Douglas St., Normal, in the Community Activity Center building.

Students will gain a thorough grounding in the fundamental elements of playwriting such as dramatic structure, character, dialogue, subtext and manipulation of theatrical space and time. By the end of the course, students will have written a 10-minute play, suitable for production.

Registration deadline is June 15, and class size is limited to 10. The $80 class fee is payable the first day of class; checks preferred. More information and link to registration page are at heartlandtheatre.org/classes/.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News