Bloomington's Eaton Gallery to display painting in window for Slow Art Day

Eaton Gallery sets Slow Art Day exhibit

BLOOMINGTON — The Eaton Gallery is taking part in the 11th international Slow Art Day movement with a window exhibit.

Slow Art Day encourages people to take time to look at art so they can discover the love of art and joy in viewing it.

The Eaton Gallery will display Herb Eaton’s “Still Life with Grace” in the gallery window from April 10 to 30. People are invited to spend 3 to 10 minutes looking at the art in the window, and then write their thoughts on paper and place in the gallery mail slot or discuss their reflections with others. The artist and gallery curator appreciate comments and reflections from window viewers.

NORMAL — Heartland Theatre Company and Normal Public Library will host “An Inside Look,” a behind-the-scenes talk about the production of “It Happened One Night.” The panel discussion is a virtual event airing live from 7 to 8 p.m. April 5 on Normal Public Library’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

The discussion includes the director, Robert Quinlan; the playwright’s daughter, Victoria Riskin; and the audio engineer. Riskin is the author of, “Fay Wray and Robert Riskin,” about her parents in Hollywood in the 1930s.

Heartland’s third production for the radio, “It Happened One Night,” will air at 8 p.m. April 16 on WGLT and wglt.org. The library has supporting materials to help audiences dig a little deeper into the production.