Children's Discovery Museum to host virtual 'Doctors in Concert'

NORMAL — Eight local physician-musicians will perform in the annual Doctors in Concert to raise remaining funds for the Children's Discovery Museum's new Healthy Me exhibit.
The concert, typically held in April, will be live streamed from the museum in uptown Normal starting at 6 p.m. Friday. Performances feature piano, violin and cello in musical selections including classical, modern jazz and American Standards.
"We are proud of our local doctors who kept their commitment to the Museum despite the unusual circumstances," Event Chair Elise Albers, with OSF HealthCare Children's Hospital of Illinois, said in a statement Tuesday.. "We know a virtual event isn’t exactly the same as an in-person concert, but I assure you the need is very much the same and the outcomes are no less important.”
Doctors performing this year are Dr. Jerry Antonini, Dr. Daniel Brownstone, Dr. Carl Cortese, Dr. Joseph Liu, Dr. Darrell Looney, Dr. Susan Sheppard, and Dr. David Skillrud.
Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for seniors and students, and can be purchased at the museum's website through noon Friday. Digital access will be provided upon registration.
The museum is hosting a public silent auction in addition to the concert. Featured items include activities for sale as well as exhibit props and game and activity bundles.
All concert and auction proceeds support the museum's new Healthy Me exhibit, which has a goal of raising a remaining $18,000 for the project. The museum has nearly met its goal, raising $13,950 as of Tuesday afternoon.
Healthy Me is an immersive medical exhibit designed to teach children how to make healthy choices while promoting family and individual play time.
The exhibit will feature displays from different facets of health care, including a nursery, doctor's office and an ambulance. It will also promote good healthy habits such as brushing teeth, washing hands and making healthy food choices.
"Healthy Me is going to serve children and families throughout our community with important playful learning about health, wellness and disease prevention," said Children's Discovery Museum Executive Director Beth Whisman.
Earlier in the year the museum made design adjustments to include a hand-washing station that teaches children how to properly wash their hands. The change came at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Whisman told The Pantagraph.
The exhibit should be completed by October, but Whisman said it is unknown when the museum can open it to the public because of the pandemic.
The museum, which has been closed since mid-March, continued with construction over the summer to stay on track in hopes of offering a light at the end of the tunnel for when the museum can finally reopen.
Current State of Illinois Phase 4 guidelines state museums can operate at 25% occupancy, but all hands-on or interactive exhibits must be closed down completely.
Whisman said the museum is working with local and state officials to change the language of the plan to allow museums to open "touch free" interactive exhibits.
