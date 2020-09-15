Children's Discovery Museum to host virtual 'Doctors in Concert'

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Eight local physician-musicians will perform in the annual Doctors in Concert to raise remaining funds for the Children's Discovery Museum's new Healthy Me exhibit.

The concert, typically held in April, will be live streamed from the museum in uptown Normal starting at 6 p.m. Friday. Performances feature piano, violin and cello in musical selections including classical, modern jazz and American Standards.

"We are proud of our local doctors who kept their commitment to the Museum despite the unusual circumstances," Event Chair Elise Albers, with OSF HealthCare Children's Hospital of Illinois, said in a statement Tuesday.. "We know a virtual event isn’t exactly the same as an in-person concert, but I assure you the need is very much the same and the outcomes are no less important.”

Doctors performing this year are Dr. Jerry Antonini, Dr. Daniel Brownstone, Dr. Carl Cortese, Dr. Joseph Liu, Dr. Darrell Looney, Dr. Susan Sheppard, and Dr. David Skillrud.