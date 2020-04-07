Community Players postpone 'Virginia Woolf'

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — Community Players Theatre has postponed its next show, "Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf," until the state’s “shelter in place” order is lifted and the production staff can evaluate options. Ticket sales are suspended until further notice.

" Live theater isn’t very easy to rehearse or patronize while practicing social distancing," said director Brett Cottone. "Community Players Theatre is all about social inclusion and that makes our mission very difficult at this time."

If you wish to continue to support Community Players Theatre during the “shelter in place” order, visit https://reno.communityplayers.org to learn more about its current renovation capital campaign, purchase CPT merchandise and/or sponsor a seat that will be placed in the new auditorium.