Bloomington-Normal

Galleries, museums

Open facilities have face covering, distancing and other guidelines in effect, see websites for details.

University Galleries of Illinois State University; temporarily closed; Illinois State University's Coronavirus (COVID-19) response is at coronavirus.illinoisstate.edu; 309-438-5487.

IWU Merwin and Wakeley Galleries; currently closed; 309-556-3391.

Jan Brandt Gallery; 1305 Morrissey Drive, Bloomington; online “Big Top” exhibit at www.janbrandtgallery.com; 309-287-4700.

Eaton Studio Gallery; 411 N. Center St., Bloomington; open for art sales by appointment during COVID-19 and remodeling; 309-828-1575.

McLean County Arts Center; 601 N. East St., Bloomington; "Prism," works by Jan Brandt, Krystal Lyon, Natalie Wetzel; "Creatures," works by Erica Gilliam; "Drawn to the Water," works by Cathy Engberg, Mandy Roeing; exhibits Aug. 28-Oct. 9; groups of 10 require appointment; www.mcac.org; 309-829-0011.