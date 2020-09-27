 Skip to main content
Exhibits
EXHIBITS

Exhibits

Bloomington-Normal

Galleries, museums

Open facilities have face covering, distancing and other guidelines in effect, see websites for details.

University Galleries of Illinois State University; 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday; "Shift Rotate Reflect, Selected Works" by Jen Bervin through Dec. 13; free; visits must be booked at https://bit.ly/2FDX1fB; Coronavirus response information at galleries.illinoisstate.edu/about/visit/; 309-438-5487.

IWU Merwin and Wakeley Galleries; currently closed; 309-556-3391.

Jan Brandt Gallery; 1305 Morrissey Drive, Bloomington; online “Big Top” exhibit at www.janbrandtgallery.com; 309-287-4700.

Eaton Studio Gallery; 411 N. Center St., Bloomington; 4-8 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, 5-8 p.m. First Fridays, through November; 309-828-1575.

McLean County Arts Center; 601 N. East St., Bloomington; "Prism," works by Jan Brandt, Krystal Lyon, Natalie Wetzel; "Creatures," works by Erica Gilliam; "Drawn to the Water," works by Cathy Engberg, Mandy Roeing; exhibits through Oct. 9; groups of 10 require appointment; www.mcac.org; 309-829-0011.

McLean County Museum of History; 200 N. Main St., Bloomington; temporarily closed; various online activities, including 2020 Virtual Evergreen Cemetery Walk, video production viewable to ticket holders, Oct. 3-Nov. 2; more at mchistory.org; 309-827-0428.

Prairie Aviation Museum; 2929 E. Empire St., Bloomington; Air Park only open by appointment; free, donations accepted; 309-663-7632.

Central Illinois

Galleries, museums

Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library & Museum; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Sun., 212 N. Sixth St., Springfield; advance ticket purchase required; adults $15, seniors, students $12, ages 5-15 $6, under 5 free; www2.illinois.gov/alplm; 217-558-8844.

Contemporary Art Center of Peoria; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sat., Riverfront Arts Center, 305 S.W. Water St., Peoria; art galleries open, other events, classes cancelled; free; 309-674-6822.

Dickson Mounds Museum; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tues.-Sat., 10956 N. Dickson Mounds Road, Lewistown; free; illinoisstatemuseum.org; 309-547-3721.

Illinois State Museum; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tues.-Sat., 502 S. Spring St., Springfield; open with limited occupancy and advance reservation; illinoisstatemuseum.org; 217-782-7386.

Lincoln Heritage Museum; Lincoln Center at Lincoln College, 300 Keokuk St., Lincoln; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tues.-Fri.; 1-4 p.m. Sat.; museum.lincolncollege.edu; 217-735-7399.

Peoria Art Guild; 203 Harrison St., Peoria; "A New Renaissance" by Peoria Guild of Black Artists, Oct. 2-30; 5-9 p.m. Oct. 2 opening reception, sign up at www.peoriaartguild.org; 309-637-2787.

Peoria Riverfront Museum; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.- Sat., downtown riverfront Peoria; exhibits, "Guitar: The Instrument that Rocked the World" through Jan. 10, International Gallery; planetarium shows, Giant Screen Theater; purchase or reserve tickets in advance; $9-$18; (free parking in museum garage); peoriariverfrontmuseum.org; 309-686-7000.

Pontiac Community Art Center; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat., noon-4 p.m. Sun., 209 W. Madison St., Pontiac; rotating exhibits; 815-419-2472.

Simpkins Military History Museum; 1-5 p.m. Tue., Thu., Sat., or by appointment, March 3-Nov. 15; 605 E. Cole St., Heyworth; military history exhibits: special exhibit, "What's Your Hobby? The Fun of Collecting"; free (donations accepted); 309-319-3413.

U of I Krannert Art Museum; 500 E. Peabody Drive, Champaign; reservations required, details at https://bit.ly/322i7eT; 217-333-1861.

