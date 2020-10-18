 Skip to main content
092520-blm-loc-3aviation

A Douglas A-4 Skyhawk attack aircraft, developed for use by the United States Navy and United States Marine Corps in the early 1950s, is available for viewing in the airpark at Prairie Aviation Museum, 2929 E. Empire St., Bloomington.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

Bloomington-Normal

Galleries, museums

Open facilities have face covering, distancing and other guidelines in effect, see websites for details.

University Galleries of Illinois State University; 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday; "Shift Rotate Reflect, Selected Works" by Jen Bervin through Dec. 13; free; visits must be booked at https://bit.ly/2FDX1fB; Coronavirus response information at galleries.illinoisstate.edu/about/visit/; 309-438-5487.

IWU Merwin and Wakeley Galleries; currently closed; 309-556-3391.

Jan Brandt Gallery; 1305 Morrissey Drive, Bloomington; online “Big Top” exhibit at www.janbrandtgallery.com; 309-287-4700.

Eaton Studio Gallery; 411 N. Center St., Bloomington; 4-8 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, 5-8 p.m. First Fridays, through November; 309-828-1575.

McLean County Arts Center; 601 N. East St., Bloomington; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, noon-4 p.m. Saturday; Nov. 5-Dec. 31, Holiday Treasures Exhibition & Sale; www.mcac.org; 309-829-0011.

McLean County Museum of History; 200 N. Main St., Bloomington; temporarily closed; various online activities, including 2020 Virtual Evergreen Cemetery Walk, video production viewable to ticket holders, through Nov. 2; more at mchistory.org; 309-827-0428.

Prairie Aviation Museum; 2929 E. Empire St., Bloomington; Air Park only open by appointment; free, donations accepted; 309-663-7632.

Central Illinois

Galleries, museums

Open facilities have face covering, distancing and other guidelines in effect, see websites for details.

Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library & Museum; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Sun., 212 N. Sixth St., Springfield; advance ticket purchase required; adults $15, seniors, students $12, ages 5-15 $6, under 5 free; www2.illinois.gov/alplm; 217-558-8844.

Art Center at Greater Livingston County Arts Council; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; noon-4 p.m. Sunday, 209 W. Madison St., Pontiac; Gallery Show “Masquerade,” through Nov. 4; pcartscenter.com; 815-419-2472.

Contemporary Art Center of Peoria; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sat., Riverfront Arts Center, 305 S.W. Water St., Peoria; art galleries open, other events, classes cancelled; free; 309-674-6822.

Dickson Mounds Museum; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tues.-Sat., 10956 N. Dickson Mounds Road, Lewistown; free; illinoisstatemuseum.org; 309-547-3721.

Illinois State Museum; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tues.-Sat., 502 S. Spring St., Springfield; open with limited occupancy and advance reservation; illinoisstatemuseum.org; 217-782-7386.

Lincoln Heritage Museum; Lincoln Center at Lincoln College, 300 Keokuk St., Lincoln; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tues.-Fri.; 1-4 p.m. Sat.; museum.lincolncollege.edu; 217-735-7399.

Peoria Art Guild; 203 Harrison St., Peoria; "A New Renaissance" by Peoria Guild of Black Artists, Oct. 2-30; 309-637-2787.

Peoria Riverfront Museum; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.- Sat., downtown riverfront Peoria; exhibits, "Guitar: The Instrument that Rocked the World" through Jan. 10, International Gallery; planetarium shows, Giant Screen Theater; purchase or reserve tickets in advance; $9-$18; (free parking in museum garage); peoriariverfrontmuseum.org; 309-686-7000.

Simpkins Military History Museum; 1-5 p.m. Tue., Thu., Sat., or by appointment, March 3-Nov. 15; 605 E. Cole St., Heyworth; military history exhibits: special exhibit, "What's Your Hobby? The Fun of Collecting"; free (donations accepted); 309-319-3413.

U of I Krannert Art Museum; 500 E. Peabody Drive, Champaign; reservations required, details at https://bit.ly/322i7eT; 217-333-1861.

