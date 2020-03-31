Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot join to create an emergency fund for the arts and artists in Illinois

In an attempt to boost the battered arts and cultural communities in the Land of Lincoln, the state of Illinois and the city of Chicago will join with philanthropies to create a new emergency fund. Dubbed Arts for Illinois, the fast-tracked initiative will be seeded with at least $4.5 million in unrestricted support for artists and artisans, many of whom now find themselves out of work. It will also support nonprofit cultural organizations across the state, most of which are now bereft of income, with some staring total ruin in the face.

“We want artists to know that they have a broad base of support in Illinois,” said Gov. J.B. Pritzker in a telephone interview on Tuesday.

“As you know, my wife and I are great supporters of our cultural life in this city,” said Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, also in a Tuesday interview. “Artists are suffering. Music venues are closed. Galleries are closed. Theaters are closed.”

By taking time to discuss the new fund personally, despite the demands on their time, the two political leaders both said they wanted to signal the crucial importance of the arts community to the city and state -- as well as their understanding that with theaters, concert halls, clubs and retail outlets all closed indefinitely, the sector has been brought to its knees.