Heartland Theatre cancels 'The Cake'
NORMAL — Heartland Theatre Company has canceled its production of Bekah Brunstetter's "The Cake," which it previously had postponed until late April.

"It is our fervent hope that we will go forward this summer with the first offering of our 2020-21 season, the 10-Minute Play Festival, now moved to July, and our New Plays from the Heartland, moved to August," the group's leadership said in a statement released Monday. "We recognize, of course, that this is an ever-changing situation that may require further adjustments to our calendar. We will inform you of those changes should they be necessary."

