Heartland Theatre Company holds auditions

NORMAL — The Heartland Theatre Company will host open auditions for their production of "Human Terrain" by Jennifer Blackmer.

Auditions are 7-10 p.m. at the Normal Community Activity Center, 1110 Douglas St, Sept. 7 and 8.

The director is retired Illinois State University professor Sandra Zielinski. Seven parts are available. The play is a story about war from the perspective of an American woman and Iraqi woman.

Performances are Nov. 4-6, 11-14 and 18-20.

Visit heartlandtheatre.org/auditions or email boxoffice@heartlandtheatre.org for more information.

