Heartland Theatre switches up season

Heartland Theatre

NORMAL — Heartland Theatre announced its new 2020 season in March but is now revising the season schedule, moving everything to 2021, with an open-ended flex season for flexible times, beginning and ending when possible.

The theater hopes to open with “Tartuffe” in February 2021 and hold the 10-Minute Play Festival: “The Campout” in the summer of 2021.

The tentative 2021 plan includes “Human Terrain” in April; Young at Heartland Showcases in June and October; and Mike Dobbins Memorial New Plays from the Heartland in July.

For fall 2021 the theatre plans “Life Sucks” in September; “A Shayna Maidel” in November; and “The Play’s the Thing” in December.

More detailed schedules and play information is available at www.heartlandtheatre.org.

