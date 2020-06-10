Heartland Theatre switches up season

Heartland Theatre
NORMAL — Heartland Theatre announced its new 2020 season in March but is now revising the season schedule, moving everything to 2021, with an open-ended flex season for flexible times, beginning and ending when possible.
The theater hopes to open with “Tartuffe” in February 2021 and hold the 10-Minute Play Festival: “The Campout” in the summer of 2021.
The tentative 2021 plan includes “Human Terrain” in April; Young at Heartland Showcases in June and October; and Mike Dobbins Memorial New Plays from the Heartland in July.
For fall 2021 the theatre plans “Life Sucks” in September; “A Shayna Maidel” in November; and “The Play’s the Thing” in December.
More detailed schedules and play information is available at www.heartlandtheatre.org.
