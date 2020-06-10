You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Heartland Theatre switches up season
editor's pick
Arts in Brief

Heartland Theatre switches up season

entertainment.png

Heartland Theatre

NORMAL — Heartland Theatre announced its new 2020 season in March but is now revising the season schedule, moving everything to 2021, with an open-ended flex season for flexible times, beginning and ending when possible.

The theater hopes to open with “Tartuffe” in February 2021 and hold the 10-Minute Play Festival: “The Campout” in the summer of 2021.

The tentative 2021 plan includes “Human Terrain” in April; Young at Heartland Showcases in June and October; and Mike Dobbins Memorial New Plays from the Heartland in July.

For fall 2021 the theatre plans “Life Sucks” in September; “A Shayna Maidel” in November; and “The Play’s the Thing” in December.

More detailed schedules and play information is available at www.heartlandtheatre.org.

Celebrity ties

 

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News