Heartland Theatre to stage 'Hot Shorts'; Exhibit highlights Bloomington-Normal art history

Theater plans
'Hot Shorts'
NORMAL — Heartland Theatre is producing a new “pressure cooker” project developed under strict timelines. They have called on playwrights from the 10-Minute Plays, new directors and a cast of actors to create “Hot Shorts” virtual short plays.
The performances of the five plays will be broadcast at 7 p.m. May 23 on Heartland Theatre YouTube channel.
The plays are “Two Ghost Night” by Blaise Miller, Frisco, Texas; “Remote” by Nancy Halper, Summit, New Jersey; “Distance” by John Enright, Chicago; “Return to Normal” by Dan Borengasser, Springdale, Arkansas; and “Good for the Soul” by Bruce Boeck.
The actors are Rachel Hettrick, Jessi Reid-Swiech, Gregory D. Hicks, Kristi Zimmerman, Mathew Green, Gayle Hess, Joe Strupek, Dave Krostal and Kevin Paul Wickart.
Event to fete
B-N art history
BLOOMINGTON — For this week’s First Friday event in downtown Bloomington, Inside Out: Accessible Art Cooperative is hosting a special event, "Celebrating Bloomington's Art History." The event includes a free hands-on art activity and special exhibit.
This month’s special exhibit “Twelve Acclaimed Artists with Bloomington/Normal Connections" will be in the lobby at 200 W. Monroe St. where there is a permanent oversized photographic mural of the 1900 fire that destroyed much of downtown Bloomington.
The special exhibit includes photo samples of the artwork to highlight the long history of the importance of art to the community and the positive influence of the local community of artists far beyond Bloomington-Normal's borders.