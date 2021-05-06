Heartland Theatre to stage 'Hot Shorts'; Exhibit highlights Bloomington-Normal art history

Theater plans

'Hot Shorts'

NORMAL — Heartland Theatre is producing a new “pressure cooker” project developed under strict timelines. They have called on playwrights from the 10-Minute Plays, new directors and a cast of actors to create “Hot Shorts” virtual short plays.

The performances of the five plays will be broadcast at 7 p.m. May 23 on Heartland Theatre YouTube channel.

The plays are “Two Ghost Night” by Blaise Miller, Frisco, Texas; “Remote” by Nancy Halper, Summit, New Jersey; “Distance” by John Enright, Chicago; “Return to Normal” by Dan Borengasser, Springdale, Arkansas; and “Good for the Soul” by Bruce Boeck.

The actors are Rachel Hettrick, Jessi Reid-Swiech, Gregory D. Hicks, Kristi Zimmerman, Mathew Green, Gayle Hess, Joe Strupek, Dave Krostal and Kevin Paul Wickart.

Event to fete

B-N art history

BLOOMINGTON — For this week’s First Friday event in downtown Bloomington, Inside Out: Accessible Art Cooperative is hosting a special event, "Celebrating Bloomington's Art History." The event includes a free hands-on art activity and special exhibit.