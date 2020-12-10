Heartland Theatre tunes into radio amid pandemic restrictions 🎙️ 📻

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After being approached by the Heartland Theatre Company and Illinois State University’s School of Music to provide an outlet for performances, Melissa Libert, WGLT’s development director, said, “This just seemed like such an opportunity and a no brainer for us.”

WGLT and its sister station WCBU in Peoria are simultaneously broadcasting performances by arts groups in the Bloomington-Normal and Peoria area as part of “WGLT and WCBU Presents.” They also can be listened to through the website, wglt.org.

These have included performances by the Peoria Symphony Orchestra and Bradley University Theatre.

Next after “The Gift of the Magi” will be “Home for the Holidays” by Community Players Theatre at 8 p.m. Dec. 18 and “It’s a Wonderful Life” by Corn Stock Theatre at 8 p.m. Dec. 25.

“It’s been real fun to have the community excitement and buy-in from our listeners,” said Libert. “The creativity on behalf of all our partners is amazing. …They’re passionate. They’re having fun with it.”

To maintain safety, all rehearsals for “The Gift of the Magi” took place on the Zoom videoconferencing platform, said Dobbins.