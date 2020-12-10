Heartland Theatre tunes into radio amid pandemic restrictions 🎙️ 📻

NORMAL — At a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has people going back to basics like gardening and baking bread, another blast from the past is returning: radio theater.
The latest example of that will air on WGLT radio, 89.1 FM, at 8 p.m. Friday when the Normal-based Heartland Theatre Company presents, “The Gift of the Magi.”
This will be Heartland’s second radio drama to air on WGLT this fall. In October, the group presented, “The War of the Worlds.”
“Ongoing COVID-19 restrictions will require everyone to create new holiday traditions this year,” said R.C. McBride, general manager, WGLT and WCBU. “’The Gift of the Magi’ will be one safe and fun way to bring people together while the pandemic requires we remain physically apart.
Some theater groups have turned to streaming plays online. Others have turned porches and yards into stages. Heartland chose radio.
“People who work from home are so tired of the streaming,” said Gail Dobbins, managing director of the Heartland Theatre Company. “This takes you away from the computer screen. It gets through to your imagination.”
The Heartland Theatre Company was founded in 1986.
“Early on, we did a lot of radio plays,” said Dobbins. But they were done on stage with an audience, not broadcast. “This takes us way back to the roots of theater.”
Rhys Lovell, the theater group’s artistic director, said performing “War of the Worlds” on radio with a full script and sound effects had “been a back-burner project for a while.”
“For older folks, who grew up gathering around the radio listening to shows like ‘The Shadow,’ there’s a wonderful sense of nostalgia. This means a lot to people,” said Lovell. “After ‘War of the Worlds’ aired, I got a lot of notes from people saying it was a trip down memory lane.”
Friday’s radio performance will feature an adaptation of O. Henry’s classic tale, “The Gift of the Magi.”
The adaptation by Bob Cooner of California fleshes out the story with “a profusion of characters” that add “a lot of local color to the story,” said Lovell.
Set in New York after the start of World War I, it relates the story of a young couple struggling to make ends meet and provide the perfect gift for each other.
Support Local Journalism
After being approached by the Heartland Theatre Company and Illinois State University’s School of Music to provide an outlet for performances, Melissa Libert, WGLT’s development director, said, “This just seemed like such an opportunity and a no brainer for us.”
WGLT and its sister station WCBU in Peoria are simultaneously broadcasting performances by arts groups in the Bloomington-Normal and Peoria area as part of “WGLT and WCBU Presents.” They also can be listened to through the website, wglt.org.
These have included performances by the Peoria Symphony Orchestra and Bradley University Theatre.
Next after “The Gift of the Magi” will be “Home for the Holidays” by Community Players Theatre at 8 p.m. Dec. 18 and “It’s a Wonderful Life” by Corn Stock Theatre at 8 p.m. Dec. 25.
“It’s been real fun to have the community excitement and buy-in from our listeners,” said Libert. “The creativity on behalf of all our partners is amazing. …They’re passionate. They’re having fun with it.”
To maintain safety, all rehearsals for “The Gift of the Magi” took place on the Zoom videoconferencing platform, said Dobbins.
When the time came to record, no more than four people were in the same room and they kept their distance and wore masks, except when in front of a microphone, she said.
Dobbins said, “We hope to do more.”
The regional arts performances on WGLT/WCBU won’t end with the holidays.
“We’re going to be offering radio opera in the spring” with students from ISU’s School of Music, said Libert. “They work so hard for all their performances. It would be a shame not to be heard.”
Other organizations that are interested in becoming part of “WGLT and WCBU Presents” can email Libert at mmboehn@ilstu.edu.
