Illinois Art Station to celebrate grand opening in Normal

NORMAL — The Illinois Art Station will officially open next month with a free day of creative activities.

The IAS, a nonprofit organization that provides art experiences for children and their families through local partnerships, recently moved to its new home at 101 E. Vernon Ave. in Normal.

"We can't wait to begin offering some of our signature classes, like Itsy, in our own space," Joey Hatch, IAS education coordinator, said in a news release. "In addition to IAS favorites, we will also take full advantage of our new space by launching new programs and extending art engagement opportunities to our gallery as well as outdoor space."

Members of the BCAI (Breaking Chains & Advancing Increase) School of Arts in Bloomington dance as part of a ceremony unveiling the Bloomington Youth Mural Project at the intersection of West Market Street and Morris Avenue in Bloomington in June 2019. The mural was a project of the Illinois Art Station, which is planning a permanent home on Vernon Avenue in Normal.

Founded in 2018, the art education programming organization has worked on several projects, including large-scale murals completed by local young people and professional teaching artists at Market Street and Morris Avenue and inside the Constitution Trail tunnel under Washington Street.

In June 2020, the IAS purchased property at 101 E. Vernon Ave. and 605 and 607 S. Linden St. as the site of its first permanent location. The location was originally part of the Custer Bros. Nursery, which operated from 1890 through 1950 before relocating.

A grand opening will be held at the new IAS from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 11. The free event will feature art activities and music.

Two occupied homes at 605 and 607 S. Linden St. were purchased to make way for part of the Illinois Art Station. The land will ultimately become a rain garden to help with stormwater runoff. 

"Pop Into IAS is going to be a fun, creative way for members of our community to get to know IAS and our new space a little bit better," said Laura Jester, IAS executive director. "We really hope everyone pops in to see us."

Regular hours will begin Sept. 17. The station will be open for drop-in art-making opportunities on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 3 p.m.

Blooming wildflowers along Sugar Creek near 605 and 607 S. Linden St. demonstrate the natural habitat that will become part of the Illinois Art Station facility. 

The art station will be open on Thursdays for classes only.

Admission prices for creation stations, open Itsy, open studio, and all art access are available at illinoisartstation.org.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

