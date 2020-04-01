You are the owner of this article.
Illinois Shakespeare Festival cancels 2020 season because of COVID-19
BLOOMINGTON – There will be no Illinois Shakespeare Festival this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

An ISF Friends Newsletter, distributed by email Wednesday, said producer Ann Haugo and artistic director John Stark “share this announcement with a heavy heart, but trust that it is the best action to take in order to protect the safety of patrons, employees, and the community at large.”

The 2020 season is being postponed until summer 2021 “in response to decision from the Illinois governor’s office, Illinois State University leadership and our creative partners throughout the world,” according to the newsletter.

This year’s announced lineup was “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged),” “Macbeth,” “Measure for Measure” and “One Man, Two Guvnors.” The festival hopes to present them as the summer 2021 season.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

