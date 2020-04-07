Illinois State University student annual exhibit moves online

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

NORMAL — The Student Annual at Illinois State University will open as an online exhibit beginning May 5 on Flickr and the University Galleries' website.

Since 1974, the Student Annual has showcased new artwork produced by ISU students. This year's inclusive, open-call exhibition will allows all current ISU students to submit up to two artworks. Awards will be determined by external judges.

Awards are sponsored by Wonsook Kim School of Art; Program in Creative Technologies; Normal Editions Workshop; Silica Ceramics Club; University Galleries; Barry Blinderman (in memory of Karolee Johnson); Kelsey and Jonathan DeGreef (in honor of Richard D. Finch); Therese and Bob Franklin (in memory of Jen Franklin); Randy Reid; Irving S. Tick Memorial; and the following areas within the Wonsook Kim School of Art: Glass and Graphic Design. These scholarships range from $75 to the Best in Show award of $300.

The Marshall Dulaney Pitcher Award has been awarded to to BFA student Arianna Garcia. This award honors outstanding students in the visual arts who demonstrate exceptional artistic talent, dedicated studio practice, and academic excellence.