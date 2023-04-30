Bloomington- Normal

Galleries, museums

Some cultural institutions are open or making plans to reopen under current COVID restrictions. Check with each facility for indoor, online or outdoor programming. Open facilities have face covering, distancing and other guidelines in effect; see websites or call for details.

Angel Ambrose Fine Art Studio; 101 W. Monroe St. Suite 201, Bloomington; Open First Fridays 5-8 p.m. and by appointment; 309-825-4655; angelambrose.com.

David Davis Mansion; 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington; open for tours, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat.; by donation; daviddavismansion.org; 309-828-1084.

Eaton Studio Gallery; 411 N. Center St., Bloomington; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays; 5-8 p.m. First Fridays, or by appointment or ring bell; eatonstudiogallery.com; 309-828-1575.

The Hangar Art Co.; 105 W. Jefferson St., Bloomington; 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday; hangart.com; 309-319-8672.

Illinois Art Station; 101 E. Vernon Ave., Normal; Gallery open Saturdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; illinoisartstation.org; 309-386-1019.

Inside Out: Accessible Art Gallery & Cooperative; 200 W. Monroe St., Bloomington; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; Saturday 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; by appointment Sunday-Tuesday; and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. First Friday; insideoutartcoop.org; 309-838-2160.

Jan Brandt Gallery; Normandy Village, 1100 Beach St., Building 8, Normal; by appointment; janbrandtgallery.com; 309-287-4700.

Joann Goetzinger Studio and Gallery; 313 N. Main St. Suite A, Bloomington; open first Fridays 5-8 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m.-4 p.m., also by appointment; masks and social distancing required; 309-826-1193.

Lois Jett Historic Costume Collection; Turner Hall 126E—ISU Campus, Normal; 12-2 p.m., Tuesday, 2-4 p.m., Wednesday, and 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Thursday through Dec. 9; also open 1-4 p.m., Nov. 6; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday by appointment.

Main Gallery 404; 404 N. Main St., Bloomington; 12-5 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturdays; By chance or appointment at 309-590-6779.

McLean County Arts Center; 601 N. East St., Bloomington; open; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, 12-4 p.m. Saturday; masks and social distancing required; mcac.org; 309-829-0011.

McLean County Museum of History; 200 N. Main St., Bloomington; 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; closed Sundays, until further notice; reservations at education@mchistory.org or 309-827-0428; mchistory.org; 309-827-0428.

Merwin and Wakeley Galleries; Illinois Wesleyan University; Bloomington; open; 12-4 p.m., Monday through Friday; 7-9 p.m., Tuesday evening; 1-4 p.m., Saturday through Sunday; iwu.edu/art/galleries; 309-556-3391.

Prairie Aviation Museum; 2929 E. Empire St., Bloomington; museum opened again April, 1 2023; open Saturdays and Sundays 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; prairieaviationmuseum.org; 309-663-7632.

University Galleries of Illinois State University, Normal; open; 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday; 309-438-5487; galleries.illinoisstate.edu/about/visit/.

Central Illinois

Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library & Museum; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, 212 N. Sixth St., Springfield; advance reservation required; adults $15, seniors $12, under 5 free; presidentlincoln.illinois.gov; 217-558-8844.

Art Center at Greater Livingston County Arts Council; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; noon-4 p.m. Sunday; 209 W. Madison St., Pontiac; pcartcenter.com; 815-419-2472.

Contemporary Art Center of Peoria; Riverfront Arts Center, 305 S.W. Water St., Peoria; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; peoriacac.org; 309-674-6822.

Dickson Mounds Museum; 10956 N. Dickson Mounds Road, Lewistown; open, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; free; illinoisstatemuseum.org; 309-547-3721.

Illinois State Museum; 502 S. Spring St., Springfield; open, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; Monday-Friday, free; illinoisstatemuseum.org; 217-782-7386.

Lincoln Heritage Museum; Lincoln Center at Lincoln College, 300 Keokuk St., Lincoln; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 1-4 p.m. Saturday, closed Sundays, Mondays and on Lincoln College breaks; $4-7; museum.lincolncollege.edu; 217-735-7399.

Peoria Art Guild; 203 Harrison St., Peoria; open; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday or by appointment; peoriaartguild.org; 309-637-2787.

Peoria Riverfront Museum; downtown riverfront Peoria; open 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday and Friday; 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday; and closed Sunday; adults $11, seniors, students $10, ages 3-17 $9; peoriariverfrontmuseum.org; 309-686-7000.

Simpkins Military Museum; 605 E. Cole St., Heyworth; Open 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday or by appointment; Free admission (donations accepted); Private tours, call first; 309-319-3413; simpkinsmuseum@gmail.com.

Time Gallery; 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Saturday; Closed Sunday; Clock Tower Place Building, 201 Clock Tower Drive, East Peoria; 309-467-2331.

U of I Krannert Art Museum; 500 E. Peabody Drive, Champaign; open; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; Thursdays until 8 p.m. when classes are in session; closed Sunday and Monday; kam.illinois.edu; 217-333-1861.

Exhibits

“Mars”; Experience Gallery; through Spring 2023; “American Revolutionaries: Art & Distribution”; Gallery 1; through Spring 2023; “Archibald Motley’s Bronzeville at Night”; Owens Gallery, through March 2023; “Nathan Gunn: The Art of Opera”; through Spring 2023; "Marks by Modern Masters: Selections from the Heintzman Collection"; through summer 2023; Peoria Riverfront Museum.

"Growng Up X"; second floor gallery; through Sept. 4; Illinois State Museum.

"Well-Designed Beauty: Trade, Technology, and Decorative Arts"; through May 23; "Pattern and Process"; through Dec. 22; West Gallery and Light Court; "The Ink Wash of Shozo Sato"; through Dec. 22; Main Level, Contempotary Gallery; "Latina Community Voces"; through May 24; lower level, hood classroom; Krannert Art Museum.

"Here I have Lived: Home in Illinois"; through Jan. 21, 2024; Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.

"2023 Student Annual"; through May 7; University Galleries

"Dan Addington & Doug DeWitt"; Brandt Gallery; through June 10; "Tony Rio"; Armstrong Gallery; through June 10; McLean County Arts Center.

"Preston Jackson: Biographical Tracings"; through June 19; Preston Jackson Gallery; "Morgan Elser: The Other Side of Joy"; through June 19; Gallery 3R; Contemporary Art Center of Peoria.

"2023 School of Art + Design Bachelor of Fine Arts Exhibition"; May 6-May 14; Main Level, East Gallery; Krannert Art Museum.

"Annual Members Show"; May 5-27; Peoria Art Guild.