McLean County Arts Center resuming adult art classes

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Arts Center in Bloomington will be resuming in-person classes and workshops in July for adults age 17 and up.
State-issued guidelines will be followed, including social distancing, temperature checks and providing hand sanitizer and masks on site.
Daytime classes include Drawing With Thread Workshop with Heather Evert from 1 to 4 p.m. July 18, and Linoleum Print Workshop with Amber Gravett from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 25.
Evening classes include two 6-week classes Evening Portrait Painting with Dale Evans from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursdays July 16 to Aug. 20, and Water-Mixable Oils with Jeremy Langston from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays July 14 to Aug. 18. A one session class BYOB Naughty Stitching with Heather Evert will be offered from 6 to 9 p.m. July 31 for adults 21 and up.
Full class descriptions and registration are available at https://mcac.wildapricot.org/AdultClasses.
