Normal's Heartland Theatre Company announces 2020-2021 season
0 comments
editor's pick

Normal's Heartland Theatre Company announces 2020-2021 season

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
040220-blm-lif-heartlandtheatre2019

One of the offerings for the Heartland Theatre Company's 2019 season was “Waiting for Godot.” The theater company has announced its 2020-2021 season beginning June 4 with the 10-Minute Play Fest.

 Jesse Folks, For The Pantagraph

NORMAL — The Heartland Theatre Company has announced its 2020-2021 season, kicking off with the popular 10-Minute Play Festival.

The season runs June 4 through April 17, 2021 and the play festival runs June 4 to June 27.

This year's play festival theme is “The Campout." Eight new plays by winning playwrights from across the United States will run June 4-6, 11-14, 18-20, and 25-27 with June 14 as a matinee and June 27 as a matinee and evening performance. Evening shows begin at 7:30 p.m. and matinees are at 2 p.m.

Winning plays and titles are: Loretta Wish Bolger, Manaquan N.J., "Campfire Stories"; Matthew Weaver, Spokane Wash., "Marshmallows and Old Flames; John Patrick Bray, Athens Ga., "Rolling My Own"; Tod Shacklett, Victorville Calif., "Stand Easy, Stranger"; Callie Minks, Danville, Ky., "The Other Side"; Brook North, Raleigh N.C., "The Stream"; and Jim Kraft, Carmel, Ind., "Wandering Steps and Slow."

Mike Dobbins Memorial New Plays from the Heartland’s 2020 Midwest One-Act Play Competition and Festival, directed by Jimmy Chrismon, will feature three winning plays presented as staged readings. Guest playwright Lisa Dillman will conduct a workshop with the winning playwrights, host a community forum and attend the opening of the festival. The staged readings will run July 24, 25 and 26 and playwright forum is set for July 23.

Next up is "Tartuffe" by Moliere from Sept. 3-5, 10-13, 17-19. 

That's followed by the Young at Heartland fall showcases on Oct. 23 and Oct. 24.

"Human Terrain" by  Jennifer Blackmer follows with performances Nov. 5-7, 12-15, 19-21.

Next up is "The Play's The Thing," a reading and focus on a new full length play Dec. 12-13.

An adaption of Chekov's "Uncle Vanya," "Life Sucks" by Aaron Posner runs Feb. 4-6, 11-14 and 18-20.

The final performance of the season is "A Shayna Maidel" by Barbara Lebow.

The play April 1-3, 8-11, and 15-17.

Visit www.heartlandtheatre.org for more information on the plays, more about Heartland, ticket prices and season ticket information. Or call the box office at 309-452-8709 or email boxoffice@heartlandtheatre.org

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News