Normal's Heartland Theatre Company announces 2020-2021 season

NORMAL — The Heartland Theatre Company has announced its 2020-2021 season, kicking off with the popular 10-Minute Play Festival.

The season runs June 4 through April 17, 2021 and the play festival runs June 4 to June 27.

This year's play festival theme is “The Campout." Eight new plays by winning playwrights from across the United States will run June 4-6, 11-14, 18-20, and 25-27 with June 14 as a matinee and June 27 as a matinee and evening performance. Evening shows begin at 7:30 p.m. and matinees are at 2 p.m.

Winning plays and titles are: Loretta Wish Bolger, Manaquan N.J., "Campfire Stories"; Matthew Weaver, Spokane Wash., "Marshmallows and Old Flames; John Patrick Bray, Athens Ga., "Rolling My Own"; Tod Shacklett, Victorville Calif., "Stand Easy, Stranger"; Callie Minks, Danville, Ky., "The Other Side"; Brook North, Raleigh N.C., "The Stream"; and Jim Kraft, Carmel, Ind., "Wandering Steps and Slow."