Normal's Heartland Theatre Company announces 2020-2021 season

NORMAL — The Heartland Theatre Company has announced its 2020-2021 season, kicking off with the popular 10-Minute Play Festival.
The season runs June 4 through April 17, 2021 and the play festival runs June 4 to June 27.
This year's play festival theme is “The Campout." Eight new plays by winning playwrights from across the United States will run June 4-6, 11-14, 18-20, and 25-27 with June 14 as a matinee and June 27 as a matinee and evening performance. Evening shows begin at 7:30 p.m. and matinees are at 2 p.m.
Winning plays and titles are: Loretta Wish Bolger, Manaquan N.J., "Campfire Stories"; Matthew Weaver, Spokane Wash., "Marshmallows and Old Flames; John Patrick Bray, Athens Ga., "Rolling My Own"; Tod Shacklett, Victorville Calif., "Stand Easy, Stranger"; Callie Minks, Danville, Ky., "The Other Side"; Brook North, Raleigh N.C., "The Stream"; and Jim Kraft, Carmel, Ind., "Wandering Steps and Slow."
Mike Dobbins Memorial New Plays from the Heartland’s 2020 Midwest One-Act Play Competition and Festival, directed by Jimmy Chrismon, will feature three winning plays presented as staged readings. Guest playwright Lisa Dillman will conduct a workshop with the winning playwrights, host a community forum and attend the opening of the festival. The staged readings will run July 24, 25 and 26 and playwright forum is set for July 23.
Next up is "Tartuffe" by Moliere from Sept. 3-5, 10-13, 17-19.
That's followed by the Young at Heartland fall showcases on Oct. 23 and Oct. 24.
"Human Terrain" by Jennifer Blackmer follows with performances Nov. 5-7, 12-15, 19-21.
Next up is "The Play's The Thing," a reading and focus on a new full length play Dec. 12-13.
An adaption of Chekov's "Uncle Vanya," "Life Sucks" by Aaron Posner runs Feb. 4-6, 11-14 and 18-20.
The final performance of the season is "A Shayna Maidel" by Barbara Lebow.
The play April 1-3, 8-11, and 15-17.
Visit www.heartlandtheatre.org for more information on the plays, more about Heartland, ticket prices and season ticket information. Or call the box office at 309-452-8709 or email boxoffice@heartlandtheatre.org
