On exhibit 6/24/18 (copy)

A hand-colored photograph by Frank Bush, an art teacher at Henry-Senachwine High School, Henry, is titled "Annie and Steph in White" and is part of the Central Illinois High School Art Exhibition at Illinois State University's University Galleries.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

Bloomington-Normal

Central Illinois High School Art Exhibition;  through end of July,  noon-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays; 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays, University Galleries of Illinois State University, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.

American Presidents: Life Portraits; noon-6 p.m. Sun., 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Mon.-Sat., through June 28, Eastland Mall, 1615 E. Empire St., Bloomington; traveling exhibit of oil paintings of every president by Chas Fagan; free.

ISU University Galleries; noon-4 p.m. Mon., 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Tue., 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Wed.-Fri., noon-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun., Uptown Station, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; rotating exhibits in three galleries; free; 309-438-8321.

IWU Merwin and Wakeley Galleries; school hours, noon-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 1-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun., 7-9 p.m. Tue.; 302 E. Graham St., Bloomington; rotating exhibits; free; 309-556-3391.

Fine Arts Faculty Biennial; through Aug. 24, Joe McCauley Gallery ICB 2507, Heartland Community College, Normal; reception, 3-5 p.m. Aug. 22; Jane Camp, LJ Douglas, Erin Furimsky, John Giglio, Megan Kathol Bersett, Marie-Susanne Langille, Lisa Lofgren, Michael McAvoy, Michele Peterson.

"Configuring the Collection"; Jan Brandt Gallery, 1305 Morrissey Drive, Bloomington; Lisa Bergant Koi (abstract paintings); and "Conversation, a Collaborative Installation" by Krystal Kay Lyon and Jan Brandt (fiber art); through July 10; for viewing, email janbrandtgallery@gmail.com.

McLean County Arts Center; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tue., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed.-Fri., noon-4 p.m. Sat.; 601 N. East St., Bloomington; rotating exhibits, sales, rentals, art classes and lectures; free; 309-829-0011.

View Finder; floor 2, Milner Library, ISU; ISU senior photographer Lyndsie Schlink.

Shakespearience; 1-3 p.m. July 22; Milner Library Floor 6, ISU.

McLean County Museum of History; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Sat. (until 9 p.m. Tue.), 200 N. Main St., Bloomington; permanent and rotating exhibits; adults $5, seniors $4, students, children under 12 and members free; 309-827-0428.

Pedal Power!; through spring 2020, McLean County Museum of History, see above; exhibit of vintage pedal cars from the collection of Bruce Callis. 

Challenges, Choices and Change: Making a Home; McLean County Museum of History, see above; permanent exhibit exploring experiences of people from around the world who made McLean County their home.

Abraham Lincoln in McLean County; McLean County Museum of History, see above; permanent exhibit on Lincoln's life in Bloomington.

Challenges, Choices and Change: Farming in the Great Corn Belt; McLean County Museum of History, see above; new permanent exhibit on McLean County's agricultural history. 

Prairie Aviation Museum; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Thu.-Sat., noon-4 p.m. Sun., 2929 E. Empire St., Bloomington; permanent and rotating exhibits and displays with aerial history themes; adults $5, ages 6-11 $3, 5 and under free; 309-663-7632.

Central Illinois

U of I Krannert Art Museum; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Sat. (until 9 p.m. Thu. during fall and spring semesters), closed Sun., 500 E. Peabody Drive, Champaign; paintings, porcelain, historical artifacts, traveling art exhibits; $3 donation suggested; 217-333-1861.

Illinois at 200; June 18-Aug. 8, Giertz Gallery, Parkland College, Champaign; juried exhibit of contemporary art in Illinois in collaboration with 40 North: Champaign County Arts Council; artist reception, 5:30-7:30 p.m. June 21; closing reception, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 8.

“Capturing Landscape”; through Oct. 20, Krannert Art Museum, Champaign; photographs from museum collection; discussion and workshop with Phillip Kalantzis-Cope, 3:30-5 p.m. July 12, at the museum; discussion and workship with Larry Kanfer, 3:30-5 p.m. Aug. 2, at Japan House.

"What She Saw"; Pontiac Community Art Center; photographer Pam Beeson, multimedia artist Kathy Zehr; June 2-30; free.

Allan Desouza: Through the Black Country ...; through July 14, Krannert Art Museum, see above; text, photographic and sculptural installation. 

Basel Abbas and Ruanne Abou-Rahme: And Yet My Mask Is Powerful; through July 14, Krannert Art Museum, see above; multimedia installations. 

Amity Township Museum; 1-3 p.m. first Sunday of month or by appointment, 510 Main St., Cornell; displays and artifacts relating to history of Cornell and Amity Township; free; 815-358-2973.

Eureka College Burgess Hall Art Gallery; 9 a.m.-9 p.m. weekdays and by appointment on weekends, third floor of Burgess Hall, Eureka College, Eureka; rotating exhibits; free; 309-467-6866.

Simpkins Military History Museum; 1-5 p.m. Tue., Thu., Sat., or by appointment; 605 E. Cole St., Heyworth; permanent and rotating military history exhibits; free (donations accepted); 309-473-3989. 

100th Anniversary of World War I; through Nov. 30, Simpkins Military History Museum, see above.  

Dickson Mounds Museum; 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, 10956 N. Dickson Mounds Road, Lewistown; displays, special exhibits; free; 309-547-3721.

Lincoln Heritage Museum; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 1-4 p.m. Sat., Lincoln Center at Lincoln College, 300 Keokuk St., Lincoln; Lincoln-era items, audiovisual displays, tours, exhibits, more; adults $7, children/tours $4; 217-735-7399.

Contemporary Art Center of Peoria; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sat., Riverfront Arts Center, 305 S.W. Water St., Peoria; rotating exhibits in two galleries; free; 309-674-6822.

Peoria Art Guild; Foster Arts Center, Harrison and Washington streets, Peoria; rotating exhibits, gift shop; free; 309-637-2787.

Peoria Riverfront Museum; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Wed. and Sat., 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thu.-Fri., noon-5 p.m. Sun., downtown riverfront Peoria; permanent and rotating exhibits, planetarium shows, Giant Screen Theater and events; $9-$11 (free parking in museum garage); 309-686-7000.

Museum of the Gilding Arts; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Sun., April-Oct., and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Sun., Nov.-March, 217 N. Mill St., Pontiac; displays, history and hands-on exhibits dedicated to the art of gilding and gold leafing; free (donations welcome); 815-842-1848.

Pontiac Community Art Center; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat., noon-4 p.m. Sun., 209 W. Madison St., Pontiac; rotating exhibits; 815-419-2472.

Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library & Museum; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Sun., 212 N. Sixth St., Springfield; Lincoln-themed exhibits, historical displays, special events, more; adults $12, seniors and students $9, ages 5-15 $5, under 5 free; 217-558-8844.

