On exhibit 6/24/18 (copy)

McLean County Arts Center; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tue., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed.-Fri., noon-4 p.m. Sat.; 601 N. East St., Bloomington; rotating exhibits, sales, rentals, art classes and lectures; free; 309-829-0011.

View Finder; floor 2, Milner Library, ISU; ISU senior photographer Lyndsie Schlink.

Shakespearience; 1-3 p.m. July 22; Milner Library Floor 6, ISU.

McLean County Museum of History; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Sat. (until 9 p.m. Tue.), 200 N. Main St., Bloomington; permanent and rotating exhibits; adults $5, seniors $4, students, children under 12 and members free; 309-827-0428.

Pedal Power!; through spring 2020, McLean County Museum of History, see above; exhibit of vintage pedal cars from the collection of Bruce Callis.

Challenges, Choices and Change: Making a Home; McLean County Museum of History, see above; permanent exhibit exploring experiences of people from around the world who made McLean County their home.

Abraham Lincoln in McLean County; McLean County Museum of History, see above; permanent exhibit on Lincoln's life in Bloomington.