On exhibit 8/5/18

Bloomington-Normal
Galleries, museums
ISU University Galleries; noon-4 p.m. Mon., 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Tue., 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Wed.-Fri., noon-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun., Uptown Station, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal; rotating exhibits in three galleries; free; 309-438-8321.
IWU Merwin and Wakeley Galleries; school hours, noon-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 1-4 p.m. Sat.-Sun., 7-9 p.m. Tue.; 302 E. Graham St., Bloomington; rotating exhibits; free; 309-556-3391.
McLean County Arts Center; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tue., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed.-Fri., noon-4 p.m. Sat.; 601 N. East St., Bloomington; rotating exhibits, sales, rentals, art classes and lectures; free; 309-829-0011.
McLean County Museum of History; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Sat. (until 9 p.m. Tue.), 200 N. Main St., Bloomington; permanent and rotating exhibits; adults $5, seniors $4, students, children under 12 and members free; 309-827-0428.
Prairie Aviation Museum; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Thu.-Sat., noon-4 p.m. Sun., 2929 E. Empire St., Bloomington; permanent and rotating exhibits and displays with aerial history themes; adults $5, ages 6-11 $3, 5 and under free; 309-663-7632.
Exhibits
Wisecracker 3.0 by David Dow and Jim Neeley; through Aug. 24, Jan Brandt Gallery, 1305 Morrissey Drive, Bloomington; email janbrandtgallery@gmail.com for viewing appointment.
"Edges, Frames & Filters"; Aug. 9-10, Ryburn Place Gifts and Gab, 305 Pine St., Normal; opening reception, 5-7 p.m. Aug. 9; artist: Michael McNeil.
"Refreshing Places" by Karen Gyllin; IAA Credit Union lobby, 808 IAA Drive, Bloomington; watercolors; through August.
Illinois at 200; through Aug. 8, Giertz Gallery, Parkland College, Champaign; juried exhibit of contemporary art in Illinois in collaboration with 40 North: Champaign County Arts Council; closing reception, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 8.
Fine Arts Faculty Biennial; through Aug. 24, Joe McCauley Gallery ICB 2507, Heartland Community College, Normal; reception, 3-5 p.m. Aug. 22; Jane Camp, LJ Douglas, Erin Furimsky, John Giglio, Megan Kathol Bersett, Marie-Susanne Langille, Lisa Lofgren, Michael McAvoy, Michele Peterson.
Pedal Power!; through spring 2020, McLean County Museum of History, see above; exhibit of vintage pedal cars from the collection of Bruce Callis.
Challenges, Choices and Change: Making a Home; McLean County Museum of History, see above; permanent exhibit exploring experiences of people from around the world who made McLean County their home.
Abraham Lincoln in McLean County; McLean County Museum of History, see above; permanent exhibit on Lincoln's life in Bloomington.
Challenges, Choices and Change: Farming in the Great Corn Belt; McLean County Museum of History, see above; permanent exhibit on McLean County's agricultural history.
Central Illinois
Galleries, museums
Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library & Museum; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Sun., 212 N. Sixth St., Springfield; Lincoln-themed exhibits, historical displays, special events, more; adults $12, seniors and students $9, ages 5-15 $5, under 5 free; 217-558-8844.
Amity Township Museum; 1-3 p.m. first Sunday of month or by appointment, 510 Main St., Cornell; displays and artifacts relating to history of Cornell and Amity Township; free; 815-358-2973.
Contemporary Art Center of Peoria; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sat., Riverfront Arts Center, 305 S.W. Water St., Peoria; rotating exhibits in two galleries; free; 309-674-6822.
Dickson Mounds Museum; 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, 10956 N. Dickson Mounds Road, Lewistown; displays, special exhibits; free; 309-547-3721.
Eureka College Burgess Hall Art Gallery; 9 a.m.-9 p.m. weekdays and by appointment on weekends, third floor of Burgess Hall, Eureka College, Eureka; rotating exhibits; free; 309-467-6866.
Lincoln Heritage Museum; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 1-4 p.m. Sat., Lincoln Center at Lincoln College, 300 Keokuk St., Lincoln; Lincoln-era items, audiovisual displays, tours, exhibits, more; adults $7, children/tours $4; 217-735-7399.
Museum of the Gilding Arts; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Sun., April-Oct., and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Sun., Nov.-March, 217 N. Mill St., Pontiac; displays, history and hands-on exhibits dedicated to the art of gilding and gold leafing; free (donations welcome); 815-842-1848.
Peoria Art Guild; Foster Arts Center, Harrison and Washington streets, Peoria; rotating exhibits, gift shop; free; 309-637-2787.
Peoria Riverfront Museum; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Wed. and Sat., 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thu.-Fri., noon-5 p.m. Sun., downtown riverfront Peoria; permanent and rotating exhibits, planetarium shows, Giant Screen Theater and events; $9-$11 (free parking in museum garage); 309-686-7000.
Pontiac Community Art Center; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat., noon-4 p.m. Sun., 209 W. Madison St., Pontiac; rotating exhibits; 815-419-2472.
Simpkins Military History Museum; 1-5 p.m. Tue., Thu., Sat., or by appointment; 605 E. Cole St., Heyworth; permanent and rotating military history exhibits; free (donations accepted); 309-473-3989.
U of I Krannert Art Museum; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Sat. (until 9 p.m. Thu. during fall and spring semesters), closed Sun., 500 E. Peabody Drive, Champaign; paintings, porcelain, historical artifacts, traveling art exhibits; $3 donation suggested; 217-333-1861.
Exhibits
R3 Rodino: Recycle Rehab; through August, Joe Bailey Gallery, Pontiac Community Art Center; artist: Mike Rodino.
“Capturing Landscape”; through Oct. 20, Krannert Art Museum, Champaign; photographs from museum collection; discussion and workshop with Phillip Kalantzis-Cope, 3:30-5 p.m. July 12, at the museum; discussion and workship with Larry Kanfer, 3:30-5 p.m. Aug. 2, at Japan House.
100th Anniversary of World War I; through Nov. 30, Simpkins Military History Museum, see above.