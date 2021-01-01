On exhibit 8/5/18

Wisecracker 3.0 by David Dow and Jim Neeley; through Aug. 24, Jan Brandt Gallery, 1305 Morrissey Drive, Bloomington; email janbrandtgallery@gmail.com for viewing appointment.

"Edges, Frames & Filters"; Aug. 9-10, Ryburn Place Gifts and Gab, 305 Pine St., Normal; opening reception, 5-7 p.m. Aug. 9; artist: Michael McNeil.

"Refreshing Places" by Karen Gyllin; IAA Credit Union lobby, 808 IAA Drive, Bloomington; watercolors; through August.

Illinois at 200; through Aug. 8, Giertz Gallery, Parkland College, Champaign; juried exhibit of contemporary art in Illinois in collaboration with 40 North: Champaign County Arts Council; closing reception, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 8.

Fine Arts Faculty Biennial; through Aug. 24, Joe McCauley Gallery ICB 2507, Heartland Community College, Normal; reception, 3-5 p.m. Aug. 22; Jane Camp, LJ Douglas, Erin Furimsky, John Giglio, Megan Kathol Bersett, Marie-Susanne Langille, Lisa Lofgren, Michael McAvoy, Michele Peterson.

Pedal Power!; through spring 2020, McLean County Museum of History, see above; exhibit of vintage pedal cars from the collection of Bruce Callis.