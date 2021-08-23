Performance of 'Tartuffe' planned in Normal

A pay-what-you-can preview performance is planned at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Community Activity Center, 1110 Douglas St., in Normal.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17-18, 23-25 and 30 and Oct. 1 and 2 p.m. on Sept. 26 and Oct. 2.

On Aug. 26, Liz Fisher, a Moliere specialist from Austin, Texas, will take part in a panel discussion.

Oct. 2 will also have free admission for children, two-for-one tickets for parents and activities for kids.

Retired Professor of theatre from the Illinois State University Department of Art, Music and Theater Don LaCasse directs the play, which features Brian Artman, Aric Diamani, Kristi Zimmerman, Kathleen Anne McCarty, Nolan Schnoenle, Kevin Paul Wickart, Linda Rettick, Adam Alexander, Nancy Nickerson, Patti Geske, Chuck Pettigrew, and Gayle Hess.

Tickets are $17 for general admission, $15 for seniors and military and $7 for students. Reservations are recommended for each performance, by emailing boxoffice@heartlandtheatre.org or calling 309-452-8709. Group rate quotes are also available.

Audience members and volunteers are required to wear masks.

