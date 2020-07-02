Pontiac and Peoria museums reopen with new exhibits, gallery spaces

In Pontiac, the Greater Livingston County Arts Council July 2020 Gallery Show will be titled "Hiraeth" and be open in the Joe Bailey Gallery on Friday and continue through the month.

"Hiraeth" is by artist Pam Beeson and is defined as "a yearning for home to which you cannot return, a home which maybe never was." Beeson has been exploring composite photography, and pictures are digitally "constructed" with photos or parts of photos that she has taken while exploring small towns and back roads across the country.

The Pontiac gallery is located at 209 W. Madison St., Pontiac. Hours for the Art Center are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. There is no fee.

The Peoria Riverfront Museum reopened Wednesday, with new exhibitions and gallery spaces, including the Center for American Decoys. The Dome Planetarium and the Giant Screen Theater will also reopen.