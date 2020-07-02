Pontiac and Peoria museums reopen with new exhibits, gallery spaces
Museums in Pontiac and Peoria are offering new exhibits in July.

In Pontiac, the Greater Livingston County Arts Council July 2020 Gallery Show  will be titled "Hiraeth" and be open in the Joe Bailey Gallery on Friday and continue through the month.

"Hiraeth" is by artist Pam Beeson and is defined as "a yearning for home to which you cannot return, a home which maybe never was." Beeson has been exploring composite photography, and pictures are digitally "constructed" with photos or parts of photos that she has taken while exploring small towns and back roads across the country.

The Pontiac gallery is located at 209 W. Madison St., Pontiac. Hours for the Art Center are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. There is no fee.

The Peoria Riverfront Museum reopened Wednesday, with new exhibitions and gallery spaces, including the Center for American Decoys. The Dome Planetarium and the Giant Screen Theater will also reopen.

The museum is following the state's COVID-19 guidelines and requires visitors and staff wear face masks and maintain 6-foot social distancing.  In order to allow for cleaning, the museum will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and closed Sunday and Monday. Timed tickets and member reservations are available on the museum’s website, RiverfrontMuseum.org, as well as by phone and in person.

Visitors will enjoy three new exhibitions including “The Sculpture of Ronald Bladen: ANGLE/EDGE/PLANE,” sponsored by Sharon and John Amdall, which spotlights Peoria’s “Sonar Tide” purchased for the city by the Junior League of Peoria; “Ken Hoffman: 50 Years in Peoria,” sponsored by Mary and Andrew Muir; and “Mangelsen: A Life in the Wild,” sponsored by PDC, a photographic essay of giant-sized works by the world’s most famous wildlife photographer, Thomas Mangelsen.

Opening later this summer is artist Preston Jackson’s “Bronzeville to Harlem: An American Story,” a sculptural installation comprised of hundreds of unique small bronze and steel figures and buildings that showcases the stories of American migration and immigration, hope and opportunity, freedom and the struggle for equality.

“Guitar: The Instrument That Rocked The World,” sponsored by Illinois Mutual and PNC, will open Sept. 26 in conjunction with Peoria: Year of the Guitar concerts and celebrations.

The museum is also offering virtual exhibits through RiverfrontMuseum.org.

Cost to see the new exhibitions is free for members, $11 public, $10 seniors (60-plus) and students, and $9 youth (3-17). Daytime planetarium shows are included. Giant Screen Theater tickets are extra. To reserve or purchase timed tickets or for more information, visit RiverfrontMuseum.org or call 309.686.7000.

