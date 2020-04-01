Relief fund to support artists, groups affected by COVID-19

CHICAGO – More than $4 million has been committed to an "Arts for Illinois Relief Fund" that will provide financial assistance to artists, artisans and cultural organizations affected by COVID-19, according to an announcement by Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

The fund is a partnership among the city of Chicago, the state of Illinois and the broader philanthropic community. It is administered by Arts Alliance Illinois in partnership with 3Arts and Arts Work Fund.

Grant applications are being accepted from artists, artisans and cultural organizations open today. Donations may be made, and applications accepted, at www.artsforillinois.org.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The initial funding came from Chicago’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, Walder Foundation and John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation. Fundraising activities will be co-chaired by First Lady M.K. Pritzker and First Lady Amy Eshleman with from other civic leaders.