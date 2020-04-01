Relief fund to support artists, groups affected by COVID-19

CHICAGO – More than $4 million has been committed to an "Arts for Illinois Relief Fund" that will provide financial assistance to artists, artisans and cultural organizations affected by COVID-19, according to an announcement by Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
The fund is a partnership among the city of Chicago, the state of Illinois and the broader philanthropic community. It is administered by Arts Alliance Illinois in partnership with 3Arts and Arts Work Fund.
Grant applications are being accepted from artists, artisans and cultural organizations open today. Donations may be made, and applications accepted, at www.artsforillinois.org.
The initial funding came from Chicago’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, Walder Foundation and John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation. Fundraising activities will be co-chaired by First Lady M.K. Pritzker and First Lady Amy Eshleman with from other civic leaders.
In a statewide survey by Arts Alliance Illinois, 320 respondents estimated their organizations will lose more than $84 million in revenue due to a suspension of public-facing programs or exhibitions until the end of April. The closure affects 24,124 individual events or performances, 3,563 full-time jobs, 13,144 part-time/contract jobs, and nearly 2.5 million audience members or participants including young people and children.
Individual artists and artisans experiencing an urgent need can apply for one-time grants of $1,500 distributed through a lottery system. Nonprofit arts and cultural organizations will be awarded grants from $6,000 to $30,000 depending on size and need.
“The nonprofit arts and culture sector in Illinois contributes at least $4 billion annually to the state’s economy," said Claire Rice, executive director of Arts Alliance Illinois. “It’s critical that when we get back to the business of in-person engagement, the arts and cultural community is able to resume operations and fully employ its talent. ... Grants provided through the Arts for Illinois Relief Fund will support individual artists, part-time cultural staff and arts organizations to help sustain them during this temporary shut-down.”
