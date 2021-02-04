BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Shakespeare Festival will return to the Ewing Theater this summer with in-person performances before smaller audiences to ensure safe social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ll be a bit streamlined … but we’ll be out at Ewing and performing Shakespeare under the stars,” said John Stark, the festival’s artistic director.

Two plays by William Shakespeare will be performed in repertory instead of the usual three: “Measure for Measure” and “A Winter’s Tale.” Performances will run from July 3 to Aug. 6.

“We looked for Shakespeare plays with limited need for close contact,” Stark explained.

These two are sometimes called “the problem plays” because they are not easily categorized as comedies or tragedies, he said. “They have strong themes of forgiveness. That’s something we can all relate to at this time.”

They also can be done by a smaller company “successfully and in an exciting way,” said Stark.

Festival organizers had hoped to present “MacBeth” and “One Man, Two Guvnors,” two plays originally scheduled for last year’s festival, which was canceled because of the pandemic. However, the latter has a lot of physical comedy and “Macbeth” has a lot of fight scenes, said Stark. Both would require actors to be close together.

“In line with state and local mandates, we are implementing a comprehensive COVID-19 Safety Plan to keep all of our patrons and staff safe,” said Derek Munson, the festival’s new managing director.

Seating will be limited to 87 instead of the usual capacity of 434. Seats will be sold in “pods” of one, two or three reserved seats with each pod 6 feet from the other. Instead of tiered pricing, all seats will be $25. Preview performance tickets will be $15, and a limited number of day-of student rush tickets will be available for $15.

The festival has decided to refund all season tickets sold last year, but those who bought season tickets last year will have an opportunity to purchase tickets during an advance sale period, Munson said.

“They’re going to go fast,” he said.

Also returning this year will be the Theatre for Young Audiences, with free performances at 10 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays from July 1 through Aug. 7. Audiences will be limited to 50 people. Summer camps also will return.

The courtyard will be closed off this year, with no pre-show entertainment, food trucks or concessions. But patrons are invited to bring their own food and spread out on the lawn.

Both actors and production crew will be slimmed down. Usually 120 people are involved in some way with festival, but this year it probably will be half that, said Stark. Instead of the usual 21 to 23 actors, there will be nine main actors and four acting interns, he said.

This smaller size will allow for safer distancing in dressing rooms and other production areas.

When Munson accepted the job as managing director “COVID had just hit. It was the great unknown,” he said. “The biggest challenge is not being able to be with my colleagues in the same room.”

He has a background as a professional in acting and dance as well as arts education. He began in August as an assistant professor of theater studies at Illinois State University and has a Ph.D. from the University of Missouri.

Illinois State University Shakespeare Festival

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

