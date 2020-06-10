'Shrek The Musical' cast rehearses virtually

'Shrek' production
lBLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts’ summer theater production of “Shrek The Musical” is set to open in late July.
The cast is rehearsing virtually until the Governor’s Restore Illinois plan allows cast members to meet in small groups.
The performance will be live streamed if the license becomes available, or the performance dates may be moved later due to constraints of licensing and state phase requirements.
Current performance schedule is 7:30 p.m. July 23-25 and 2 p.m. July 25. Location is to be determined. Information on live streaming will be posted on BCPA social media pages.
15 state symbols
Snack food — Popcorn
Amphibian — Eastern tiger salamander
Reptile — Painted turtle
Flower — Violet
Tree — White Oak
Bird — Cardinal
Insect — Monarch butterfly
Fish — Bluegill
Mineral — Fluorite
Animal — White-tailed deer
Fossil — The Tully Monster
Dance — Square dance
Prairie grass — Big Bluestem
Fruit — Gold Rush Apple
Soil — Drummer silty clay loam
