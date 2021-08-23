'The Curious Incident' to play in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — The Community Players Theatre is performing the play "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time," with a pay-what-you can preview performance at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 2.

The play by Simon Stephens is based on the novel of the same name by Mark Haddon. The story follows Christopher Boone and his journey to discover the truth behind the murder of his neighbor's dog.

Directed by Cristen Monson and produced by Ashleigh Rae-Lynn Feger, the production includes Noe Cornejo Herrera, Michelle Woody, Connie Blick, Jacqueline Schwarzentraub, Carson Grey, Lisa M. Howard, Dakota McDaniels, Britni Williams and Lorraine Bouchard in the case.

The show at 201 Robinhood Lane is Sept. 3-5 and 10-12. Friday and Saturday performances start at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday performances at 2:30 p.m. The show also contains adult language and is recommended for ages 13 and up.

Tickets are $17 for adults, $15 for seniors, students and active/retired military, and $9 for children 10 and under. Tickets can be purchased at communityplayers.org, at the box office or by calling 309-663-2121.

