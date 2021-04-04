The latest exhibits from the Bloomington-Normal area

Bloomington-Normal

Galleries, museums

Some cultural institutions are open or making plans to reopen under current COVID restrictions. Check with each facility for indoor, online or outdoor programing. Open facilities have face covering, distancing and other guidelines in effect; see websites or call for details.

David Davis Mansion; 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington; open for tours, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat.; groups of 10 or less; exhibit: "Supreme Satire: Political Cartoons featuring Judge David Davis" through June 1; daviddavismansion.org; 309-828-1084.

Eaton Studio Gallery; 411 N. Center St., Bloomington; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, by appointment or ring bell; 5-8 p.m. First Fridays, by appointment; Slow Art Days window exhibit, "Still-Life with Grace," April 10-30; www.eatonstudiogallery.com; 309-828-1575.

Inside Out: Accessible Art Gallery & Cooperative; 200 W. Monroe St., Bloomington; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; by appointment, Sunday-Tuesday; and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. First Friday; fundraising exhibit: "It Feels Like Home" through April, in side gallery and online (click Shop here, see Charitable giving tab), portion of sales benefit Project Oz; www.insideoutartcoop.org; 309-838-2160.