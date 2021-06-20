The latest exhibits from the Bloomington-Normal area

Bloomington-Normal

Galleries, museums

Some cultural institutions are open or making plans to reopen under current COVID restrictions. Check with each facility for indoor, online or outdoor programing. Open facilities have face covering, distancing and other guidelines in effect; see websites or call for details.

David Davis Mansion; 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington; open for tours, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat.; groups of 10 or less; daviddavismansion.org; 309-828-1084.

Eaton Studio Gallery; 411 N. Center St., Bloomington; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, by appointment or ring bell; 5-8 p.m. First Fridays, by appointment; www.eatonstudiogallery.com; 309-828-1575.

Inside Out: Accessible Art Gallery & Cooperative; 200 W. Monroe St., Bloomington; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; Saturday 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; by appointment Sunday-Tuesday; and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. First Friday; www.insideoutartcoop.org; 309-838-2160.

Jan Brandt Gallery; Normandy Village, 1100 Beach St., Building 8, Normal; by appointment; www.janbrandtgallery.com; 309-287-4700.

McLean County Arts Center; 601 N. East St., Bloomington; open; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, noon-4 p.m. Saturday; www.mcac.org; 309-829-0011.

McLean County Museum of History; 200 N. Main St., Bloomington; reopened May 1 with limited capacity; 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; Monday, Wednesday, by appointment only; reservations at education@mchistory.org or 309-827-0428; mchistory.org; 309-827-0428.

Merwin and Wakeley Galleries, Illinois Wesleyan University, Bloomington; closed for summer; opens August 30; iwu.edu/art/galleries; 309-556-3391.

Prairie Aviation Museum; 2929 E. Empire St., Bloomington; outdoor Chuck Schumacher Air Park open; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sunday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, June 19, first monthly Open Cockpit Day (OCD) since COVID, Museum and Air Park will be open, masks are optional; prairieaviationmuseum.org; 309-663-7632.

University Galleries of Illinois State University, Normal; open, appointment required, bit.ly/3t2ZhRd; 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday; 309-438-5487; galleries.illinoisstate.edu/about/visit/.

Central Illinois

Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library & Museum; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, 212 N. Sixth St., Springfield; advance reservation required; adults $15, seniors $12, under 5 free; presidentlincoln.illinois.gov; 217-558-8844.

Art Center at Greater Livingston County Arts Council; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday; 209 W. Madison St., Pontiac; pcartcenter.com; 815-419-2472.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Contemporary Art Center of Peoria; Riverfront Arts Center, 305 S.W. Water St., Peoria; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, Saturday; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; peoriacac.org; 309-674-6822.

Dickson Mounds Museum; 10956 N. Dickson Mounds Road, Lewistown; open, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Sunday; free; illinoisstatemuseum.org; 309-547-3721.

Illinois State Museum; 502 S. Spring St., Springfield; open, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; Monday-Friday, by appointment; free; illinoisstatemuseum.org; 217-782-7386.

Lincoln Heritage Museum; Lincoln Center at Lincoln College, 300 Keokuk St., Lincoln; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.; 1-4 p.m. Sat., closed Sundays and Lincoln College breaks; $4-7; museum.lincolncollege.edu; 217-735-7399.

Peoria Art Guild; 203 Harrison St., Peoria; open; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday or by appointment; peoriaartguild.org; 309-637-2787.

Peoria Riverfront Museum; downtown riverfront Peoria; open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; noon-5 p.m. Sunday, closed Monday; adults $11, seniors, students $10, ages 3-17 $9; peoriariverfrontmuseum.org; 309-686-7000.

Simpkins Military History Museum; 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, or by appointment, through Nov. 15; 605 E. Cole St., Heyworth; military history; free (donations accepted); 309-319-3413.

U of I Krannert Art Museum; 500 E. Peabody Drive, Champaign; open; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; kam.illinois.edu; 217-333-1861.

Exhibits

“The State of Sound: A World of Music from Illinois”; through Jan. 23; Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library & Museum.

Emancipation Proclamation signed copy; June 15-July 6; Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library & Museum.

“Gone Fishing”; through June 30; Joe Bailey Gallery, Art Center at Greater Livingston County Arts Council.

"Landscapes: Coulter, Dubina, Hubbard, Johnson," through June 30; Peoria Art Guild.

"101 Treasures of the Peoria Riverfront Museum Collection"; through Fall 2021; "Community: African American Experience During Migration"; "American Verses: Terry Adkins, Mark Bradford & Kerry James Marshall"; through March 2022; Peoria Riverfront Museum.

"What's Your Hobby? The Fun of Collecting"; Simpkins Military History Museum.

"Homemade, with Love: More Living Room"; through July 3; U of I Krannert Art Museum.

"Hothouse"; June 25-Aug. 13, Contemporary Art Center of Peoria; artist, Jan Brandt, reception July 17.