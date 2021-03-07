The latest exhibits from the Bloomington-Normal area

Bloomington-Normal
Galleries, museums
Some cultural institutions are open or making plans to reopen under current COVID restrictions. Check with each facility for indoor, online or outdoor programing. Open facilities have face covering, distancing and other guidelines in effect; see websites or call for details.
David Davis Mansion, Bloomington; open for tours, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat.; groups of 10 or less; exhibit: "Supreme Satire: Political Cartoons featuring Judge David Davis" through June 1; daviddavismansion.org; 309-828-1084.
Eaton Studio Gallery; 411 N. Center St., Bloomington; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, by appointment or ring bell; 5-8 p.m. First Fridays, by appointment; www.eatonstudiogallery.com; 309-828-1575.
Inside Out: Accessible Art Gallery & Cooperative; 200 W. Monroe St., Bloomington; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; by appointment, Sunday-Tuesday; and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. First Friday; exhibit: Watercolors, through March 15; classes available; www.insideoutartcoop.org; 309-838-2160.
Jan Brandt Gallery; 1305 Morrissey Drive, Bloomington; online “Big Top” exhibit at www.janbrandtgallery.com; 309-287-4700.
McLean County Arts Center; 601 N. East St., Bloomington; open; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, noon-4 p.m. Saturday; www.mcac.org; 309-829-0011.
McLean County Museum of History; 200 N. Main St., Bloomington; temporarily closed; online activities; mchistory.org; 309-827-0428.
Merwin and Wakeley Galleries, Illinois Wesleyan University, Bloomington; 2-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday; Atrium Gallery: "Women's Rights are Human Rights"; iwu.edu/art/galleries; 309-556-3391.
Prairie Aviation Museum; 2929 E. Empire St., Bloomington; closed for season through March; prairieaviationmuseum.org; 309-663-7632.
University Galleries of Illinois State University, Normal; open, appointment required, bit.ly/3t2ZhRd; 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday; Exhibits: Alice Hargrave: "The Canary in the Lake" and Ashley Jude Jonas: "Not Knowing," through May 16; 309-438-5487; galleries.illinoisstate.edu/about/visit/.
Central Illinois
Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library & Museum; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, 212 N. Sixth St., Springfield; advance reservation required; all kindergarten-college students free through May 31; adults $15, seniors $12, under 5 free; presidentlincoln.illinois.gov; 217-558-8844.
Art Center at Greater Livingston County Arts Council; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; noon-4 p.m. Sunday, 209 W. Madison St., Pontiac; pcartcenter.com; 815-419-2472.
Contemporary Art Center of Peoria; Riverfront Arts Center, 305 S.W. Water St., Peoria; closed; 309-674-6822.
Dickson Mounds Museum; 10956 N. Dickson Mounds Road, Lewistown; open, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; free; illinoisstatemuseum.org; 309-547-3721.
Illinois State Museum; 502 S. Spring St., Springfield; open, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; free; illinoisstatemuseum.org; 217-782-7386.
Lincoln Heritage Museum; Lincoln Center at Lincoln College, 300 Keokuk St., Lincoln; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tues.-Fri.; 1-4 p.m. Sat., closed Sundays and Lincoln College breaks; $4-7; museum.lincolncollege.edu; 217-735-7399.
Peoria Art Guild; 203 Harrison St., Peoria; open; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday or by appointment; exhibit, "Historical Consequences" by Knyame Maison, through March 31; peoriaartguild.org; 309-637-2787.
Peoria Riverfront Museum; downtown riverfront Peoria; reopened March 6; adults $11, seniors, students $10, ages 3-17 $9; Exhibits: "Bronzeville to Harlem: An American Story," "101 Treasures of the Peoria Riverfront Museum Collection" and "Community: African American Experience During Migration"; peoriariverfrontmuseum.org; 309-686-7000.
Simpkins Military History Museum; 1-5 p.m. Tue., Thu., Sat., or by appointment, March 2-Nov. 15; 605 E. Cole St., Heyworth; military history exhibits: special exhibit, "What's Your Hobby? The Fun of Collecting"; 1-5 p.m. March 20, open house; free (donations accepted); 309-319-3413.
U of I Krannert Art Museum; 500 E. Peabody Drive, Champaign; open; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, open to 7 p.m. Thursdays; special exhibits: U of I School of Art and Design Faculty Exhibition, through April 24; Nancy Davidson and Lakshmi Ramgopal: "Hive," through May 6; "Homemade, with Love: More Living Room," through July 3; kam.illinois.edu; 217-333-1861.