The latest exhibits from the Bloomington-Normal area

University Galleries of Illinois State University; 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday; "Shift Rotate Reflect, Selected Works" by Jen Bervin through Dec. 13; free; visits must be booked at https://bit.ly/2FDX1fB; Coronavirus response information at galleries.illinoisstate.edu/about/visit/; 309-438-5487.
IWU Merwin and Wakeley Galleries; currently closed; 309-556-3391.
Jan Brandt Gallery; 1305 Morrissey Drive, Bloomington; online “Big Top” exhibit at www.janbrandtgallery.com; 309-287-4700.
Eaton Studio Gallery; 411 N. Center St., Bloomington; 4-8 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, 4-8 p.m. First Fridays, or by appointment through November; “Resetting the Pendulum … a time to move in new directions,” tabletop bronzes by Herb Eaton, through Nov. 21; 309-828-1575.
McLean County Arts Center; 601 N. East St., Bloomington; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, noon-4 p.m. Saturday; Nov. 5-Dec. 31, Holiday Treasures Exhibition & Sale; www.mcac.org; 309-829-0011.
McLean County Museum of History; 200 N. Main St., Bloomington; temporarily closed; various online activities, including 2020 Virtual Evergreen Cemetery Walk, video production viewable to ticket holders, extended through Dec. 1; mchistory.org; 309-827-0428.
Prairie Aviation Museum; 2929 E. Empire St., Bloomington; closed for season; prairieaviationmuseum.org; 309-663-7632.
Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library & Museum; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Sun., 212 N. Sixth St., Springfield; advance ticket purchase required; adults $15, seniors, students $12, ages 5-15 $6, under 5 free; special display: handwritten copy of Gettysburg Address, Nov. 18-30; www2.illinois.gov/alplm; 217-558-8844.
Art Center at Greater Livingston County Arts Council; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; noon-4 p.m. Sunday, 209 W. Madison St., Pontiac; pcartcenter.com; 815-419-2472.
Contemporary Art Center of Peoria; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sat., Riverfront Arts Center, 305 S.W. Water St., Peoria; art galleries open, other events, classes cancelled; free; 309-674-6822.
Dickson Mounds Museum; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tues.-Sat., 10956 N. Dickson Mounds Road, Lewistown; free; illinoisstatemuseum.org; 309-547-3721.
Illinois State Museum; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tues.-Sat., 502 S. Spring St., Springfield; open with limited occupancy and advance reservation; illinoisstatemuseum.org; 217-782-7386.
Lincoln Heritage Museum; Lincoln Center at Lincoln College, 300 Keokuk St., Lincoln; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tues.-Fri.; 1-4 p.m. Sat.; museum.lincolncollege.edu; 217-735-7399.
Peoria Art Guild; 203 Harrison St., Peoria; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; "Vagrant Explorer" by Nickolas Payne and "Portraits" by George Weers, through Nov. 27; peoriaartguild.org; 309-637-2787.
Peoria Riverfront Museum; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.- Sat., downtown riverfront Peoria; exhibits, "Guitar: The Instrument that Rocked the World" through Jan. 10, International Gallery; planetarium shows, Giant Screen Theater; purchase or reserve tickets in advance; $9-$18; (free parking in museum garage); peoriariverfrontmuseum.org; 309-686-7000.
Simpkins Military History Museum; by appointment, through March; 605 E. Cole St., Heyworth; military history exhibits; free (donations accepted); 309-319-3413.
U of I Krannert Art Museum; 500 E. Peabody Drive, Champaign; reservations required, details at https://bit.ly/322i7eT; 217-333-1861.
