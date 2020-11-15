The latest exhibits from the Bloomington-Normal area

Bloomington-Normal

Galleries, museums

Open facilities have face covering, distancing and other guidelines in effect, see websites for details.

University Galleries of Illinois State University; 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday; "Shift Rotate Reflect, Selected Works" by Jen Bervin through Dec. 13; free; visits must be booked at https://bit.ly/2FDX1fB; Coronavirus response information at galleries.illinoisstate.edu/about/visit/; 309-438-5487.

IWU Merwin and Wakeley Galleries; currently closed; 309-556-3391.

Jan Brandt Gallery; 1305 Morrissey Drive, Bloomington; online “Big Top” exhibit at www.janbrandtgallery.com; 309-287-4700.

Eaton Studio Gallery; 411 N. Center St., Bloomington; 4-8 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, 4-8 p.m. First Fridays, or by appointment through November; “Resetting the Pendulum … a time to move in new directions,” tabletop bronzes by Herb Eaton, through Nov. 21; 309-828-1575.