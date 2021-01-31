The latest exhibits from the Bloomington-Normal area

Bloomington-Normal

Galleries, museums

Some cultural institutions are open or making plans to reopen under Phase 4 regional COVID restrictions. Check with each facility for indoor, online or outdoor programing. Open facilities have face covering, distancing and other guidelines in effect; see websites or call for details.

David Davis Mansion, Bloomington; open for tours, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat.; groups of 10 or less; exhibit: "Supreme Satire: Political Cartoons featuring Judge David Davis" through June 1; daviddavismansion.org; 309-828-1084.

Eaton Studio Gallery; 411 N. Center St., Bloomington; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, by appointment or ring bell, 5-8 p.m. First Fridays, by appointment; Exhibit: "Dance, Romance and a Rose," works in various media by Herb Eaton, Jan. 30-Feb. 27; www.eatonstudiogallery.com; 309-828-1575.