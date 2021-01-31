The latest exhibits from the Bloomington-Normal area

Bloomington-Normal
Galleries, museums
Some cultural institutions are open or making plans to reopen under Phase 4 regional COVID restrictions. Check with each facility for indoor, online or outdoor programing. Open facilities have face covering, distancing and other guidelines in effect; see websites or call for details.
David Davis Mansion, Bloomington; open for tours, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat.; groups of 10 or less; exhibit: "Supreme Satire: Political Cartoons featuring Judge David Davis" through June 1; daviddavismansion.org; 309-828-1084.
Eaton Studio Gallery; 411 N. Center St., Bloomington; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, by appointment or ring bell, 5-8 p.m. First Fridays, by appointment; Exhibit: "Dance, Romance and a Rose," works in various media by Herb Eaton, Jan. 30-Feb. 27; www.eatonstudiogallery.com; 309-828-1575.
Inside Out: Accessible Art Gallery & Cooperative; 200 W. Monroe St., Bloomington; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; by appointment, Sunday-Tuesday; and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. First Friday; exhibit: Watercolors, through March 15; also exhibits at Green Top Grocery, 912 E. Washington St., Bloomington, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., to benefit ABC Counseling & Family Services through mid-February; 6-8 p.m. Feb. 5, Watercolor exhibit launch; classes available; www.insideoutartcoop.org; 309-838-2160.
Jan Brandt Gallery; 1305 Morrissey Drive, Bloomington; online “Big Top” exhibit at www.janbrandtgallery.com; 309-287-4700.
McLean County Arts Center; 601 N. East St., Bloomington; open; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, noon-4 p.m. Saturday; exhibits, "Unsteady Hands" by David Dow and "Tending Place" by Jessica Bingham and Hua Nian, through Feb. 19; www.mcac.org; 309-829-0011.
McLean County Museum of History; 200 N. Main St., Bloomington; temporarily closed; various online activities; mchistory.org; 309-827-0428.
Merwin and Wakeley Galleries, Illinois Wesleyan University, Bloomington; 2-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday; Wakeley Gallery Exhibit: Japanese Woodblock Prints by Utagawa Hiroshige (1797-1858) through Feb. 11; 309-556-3391.
Prairie Aviation Museum; 2929 E. Empire St., Bloomington; closed for season; prairieaviationmuseum.org; 309-663-7632.
University Galleries of Illinois State University, Normal; open, appointment required, https://bit.ly/3t2ZhRd; 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday; Exhibit: MFA Biennial through Feb. 21; for virtual exhibition tour, contact gallery@IllinoisState.edu or 309-438-5487; galleries.illinoisstate.edu/about/visit/.
Central Illinois
Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library & Museum; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, 212 N. Sixth St., Springfield; reopened; advance ticket purchase required; adults $15, seniors, students $12, ages 5-15 $6, under 5 free; presidentlincoln.illinois.gov; 217-558-8844.
Art Center at Greater Livingston County Arts Council; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; noon-4 p.m. Sunday, 209 W. Madison St., Pontiac; pcartcenter.com; 815-419-2472.
Contemporary Art Center of Peoria; Riverfront Arts Center, 305 S.W. Water St., Peoria; closed; 309-674-6822.
Dickson Mounds Museum; 10956 N. Dickson Mounds Road, Lewistown; open, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; free; illinoisstatemuseum.org; 309-547-3721.
Illinois State Museum; 502 S. Spring St., Springfield; open, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; free; illinoisstatemuseum.org; 217-782-7386.
Lincoln Heritage Museum; Lincoln Center at Lincoln College, 300 Keokuk St., Lincoln; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tues.-Fri.; 1-4 p.m. Sat., closed Sundays and Lincoln College breaks; $4-7; museum.lincolncollege.edu; 217-735-7399.
Peoria Art Guild; 203 Harrison St., Peoria; open; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday or by appointment; exhibit, works of Judith Roth, closing reception, 5-7 p.m. Feb. 26; peoriaartguild.org; 309-637-2787.
Peoria Riverfront Museum; downtown riverfront Peoria; closed until March 6; peoriariverfrontmuseum.org; 309-686-7000.
Simpkins Military History Museum; by appointment, through March; 605 E. Cole St., Heyworth; military history exhibits; free (donations accepted); 309-319-3413.
U of I Krannert Art Museum; 500 E. Peabody Drive, Champaign; closed; 217-333-1861.