The latest exhibits from the Bloomington-Normal area

Bloomington-Normal

Galleries, museums

Some cultural institutions are open or making plans to reopen under current COVID restrictions. Check with each facility for indoor, online or outdoor programing. Open facilities have face covering, distancing and other guidelines in effect; see websites or call for details.

David Davis Mansion; 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington; open for tours, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat.; groups of 10 or less; $10 per person; $100 minimum; daviddavismansion.org; 309-828-1084.

Eaton Studio Gallery; 411 N. Center St., Bloomington; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, by appointment or ring bell; 5-8 p.m. First Fridays, by appointment; www.eatonstudiogallery.com; 309-828-1575.

Inside Out: Accessible Art Gallery & Cooperative; 200 W. Monroe St., Bloomington; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; Saturday 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; by appointment Sunday-Tuesday; and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. First Friday; www.insideoutartcoop.org; 309-838-2160.

Jan Brandt Gallery; Normandy Village, 1100 Beach St., Building 8, Normal; by appointment; www.janbrandtgallery.com; 309-287-4700.

McLean County Arts Center; 601 N. East St., Bloomington; open; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, noon-4 p.m. Saturday; www.mcac.org; 309-829-0011.

McLean County Museum of History; 200 N. Main St., Bloomington; reopened May 1 with limited capacity; 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; Monday, Wednesday, by appointment only; reservations at education@mchistory.org or 309-827-0428; mchistory.org; 309-827-0428.

Merwin and Wakeley Galleries; Illinois Wesleyan University; Bloomington; closed for summer; opens August 30; iwu.edu/art/galleries; 309-556-3391.

Prairie Aviation Museum; 2929 E. Empire St., Bloomington; outdoor Chuck Schumacher Air Park open; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Saturday, Sunday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Open Cockpit Day, July 17; Museum and Air Park will be open, masks are optional; $5 for adults and children six and over; Free for children under five, museum members and active military; prairieaviationmuseum.org; 309-663-7632.

University Galleries of Illinois State University, Normal; open, appointment required, bit.ly/3t2ZhRd; 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday; 309-438-5487; galleries.illinoisstate.edu/about/visit/.

Central Illinois

Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library & Museum; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, 212 N. Sixth St., Springfield; advance reservation required; adults $15, seniors $12, under 5 free; presidentlincoln.illinois.gov; 217-558-8844.

Art Center at Greater Livingston County Arts Council; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday; 209 W. Madison St., Pontiac; pcartcenter.com; 815-419-2472.

Contemporary Art Center of Peoria; Riverfront Arts Center, 305 S.W. Water St., Peoria; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, Saturday; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; peoriacac.org; 309-674-6822.

Dickson Mounds Museum; 10956 N. Dickson Mounds Road, Lewistown; open, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Sunday; free; illinoisstatemuseum.org; 309-547-3721.

Illinois State Museum; 502 S. Spring St., Springfield; open, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; Monday-Friday, by appointment; free; illinoisstatemuseum.org; 217-782-7386.

Lincoln Heritage Museum; Lincoln Center at Lincoln College, 300 Keokuk St., Lincoln; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.; 1-4 p.m. Sat., closed Sundays and Lincoln College breaks; $4-7; museum.lincolncollege.edu; 217-735-7399.

Peoria Art Guild; 203 Harrison St., Peoria; open; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday or by appointment; peoriaartguild.org; 309-637-2787.

Peoria Riverfront Museum; downtown riverfront Peoria; open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; noon-5 p.m. Sunday, closed Monday; adults $11, seniors, students $10, ages 3-17 $9; peoriariverfrontmuseum.org; 309-686-7000.

Simpkins Military History Museum; 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, or by appointment, through Nov. 15; 605 E. Cole St., Heyworth; military history; free (donations accepted); 309-319-3413.

U of I Krannert Art Museum; 500 E. Peabody Drive, Champaign; open; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; kam.illinois.edu; 217-333-1861.

Exhibits

“The State of Sound: A World of Music from Illinois”; through Jan. 23; Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library & Museum.

"101 Treasures of the Peoria Riverfront Museum Collection"; through Fall 2021; "Community: African American Experience During Migration"; "American Verses: Terry Adkins, Mark Bradford & Kerry James Marshall"; through March 2022; "T-Rex: The Ultimate Predator"; through Sep. 26; Peoria Riverfront Museum.

"What's Your Hobby? The Fun of Collecting"; through Aug. 13; Simpkins Military History Museum.

"Hothouse"; through Aug. 13, Contemporary Art Center of Peoria; artist, Jan Brandt; "Improvisations in Clay and Printmaking"; through Aug. 13; Ken and Barb Hoffman; Contemporary Art Center of Peoria.

"Making Our Space: Members of the Peoria Guild of Black Artists"; through Aug. 1; "NCHS Sociology Responds to the Canary in the Lake"; through July 25; University Galleries of Illinois State University.

"Summerscapes"; through Aug. 28, Eaton Studio Gallery.

"Walk on the Wild Side"; The Story of Illinois Cats; through Aug. 7; "Ancestral Threads"; through Sep. 15; Illinois State Museum.

"Art Since 1948"; through Aug. 26; "Pandemics as Portal to Change: A Community Exhibition"; through Aug. 28; "Modernist Strategies: Highlights from the WPA"; through Dec. 23; U of I Krannert Art Museum.