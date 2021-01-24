 Skip to main content
The latest exhibits from the Bloomington-Normal area
The latest exhibits from the Bloomington-Normal area

Bloomington-Normal

Galleries, museums

Many cultural institutions are making plans to reopen with the return to Tier 1 regional COVID restrictions. Check with each facility for indoor, online or outdoor programing. Open facilities have face covering, distancing and other guidelines in effect, see websites or call for details.

University Galleries of Illinois State University; temporarily closed; Coronavirus response information at galleries.illinoisstate.edu/about/visit/; 309-438-5487.

IWU Merwin and Wakeley Galleries; currently closed; 309-556-3391.

Jan Brandt Gallery; 1305 Morrissey Drive, Bloomington; online “Big Top” exhibit at www.janbrandtgallery.com; 309-287-4700.

Eaton Studio Gallery; 411 N. Center St., Bloomington; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, by appointment or ring bell, 5-8 p.m. First Fridays, by appointment; Exhibit: "Dance, Romance and a Rose," works in various media by Herb Eaton, Jan. 30-Feb. 27; www.eatonstudiogallery.com; 309-828-1575.

Inside Out: Accessible Art Gallery & Cooperative; 200 W. Monroe St., Bloomington; 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; by appointment, Sunday, Monday; exhibit: Watercolors, through March 15; also exhibits at Green Top Grocery, 912 E. Washington St., Bloomington, to benefit ABC Counseling & Family Services through mid-February; 6-8 p.m. Feb. 5, Watercolor exhibit launch; classes available; www.insideoutartcoop.org; 309-838-2160.

McLean County Arts Center; 601 N. East St., Bloomington; open; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, noon-4 p.m. Saturday; exhibits, "Unsteady Hands" by David Dow and "Tending Place" by Jessica Bingham and Hua Nian, through Feb. 19; www.mcac.org; 309-829-0011.

McLean County Museum of History; 200 N. Main St., Bloomington; temporarily closed; various online activities; mchistory.org; 309-827-0428.

Prairie Aviation Museum; 2929 E. Empire St., Bloomington; closed for season; prairieaviationmuseum.org; 309-663-7632.

Central Illinois

Galleries, museums

Many cultural institutions are making plans to reopen with the return to Tier 1 regional COVID restrictions. Check with each facility for indoor, online or outdoor programing. Open facilities have face covering, distancing and other guidelines in effect, see websites or call for details.

Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library & Museum; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, 212 N. Sixth St., Springfield; reopening Jan. 25; advance ticket purchase required; adults $15, seniors, students $12, ages 5-15 $6, under 5 free; presidentlincoln.illinois.gov; 217-558-8844.

Art Center at Greater Livingston County Arts Council; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; noon-4 p.m. Sunday, 209 W. Madison St., Pontiac; pcartcenter.com; 815-419-2472.

Contemporary Art Center of Peoria; Riverfront Arts Center, 305 S.W. Water St., Peoria; closed; 309-674-6822.

Dickson Mounds Museum; 10956 N. Dickson Mounds Road, Lewistown; temporarily closed; illinoisstatemuseum.org; 309-547-3721.

Illinois State Museum; 502 S. Spring St., Springfield; temporarily closed; illinoisstatemuseum.org; 217-782-7386.

Lincoln Heritage Museum; Lincoln Center at Lincoln College, 300 Keokuk St., Lincoln; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tues.-Fri.; 1-4 p.m. Sat.; museum.lincolncollege.edu; 217-735-7399.

Peoria Art Guild; 203 Harrison St., Peoria; open; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday or by appointment; exhibit, works of Judith Roth, closing reception, 5-7 p.m. Feb. 26; peoriaartguild.org; 309-637-2787.

Peoria Riverfront Museum; downtown riverfront Peoria; temporarily closed; peoriariverfrontmuseum.org; 309-686-7000.

Simpkins Military History Museum; by appointment, through March; 605 E. Cole St., Heyworth; military history exhibits; free (donations accepted); 309-319-3413.

U of I Krannert Art Museum; 500 E. Peabody Drive, Champaign; closed; 217-333-1861.

