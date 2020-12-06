 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The latest exhibits from the Bloomington-Normal area
0 comments
editor's pick alert

The latest exhibits from the Bloomington-Normal area

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Gettysburg Address

Handwritten copy of the Gettysburg Address, one of five surviving copies written by Abraham Lincoln.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

Bloomington-Normal

Galleries, museums

Cultural institutions are closed under new statewide COVID restrictions. Check with each facility for online or outdoor programing. Open facilities have face covering, distancing and other guidelines in effect, see websites for details.

University Galleries of Illinois State University; temporarily closed; staff available for virtual tours and programs for "Shift Rotate Reflect, Selected Works" by Jen Bervin through Dec. 13; online resources at galleries.illinoisstate.edu/exhibitions/2020/jen-bervin/; Coronavirus response information at galleries.illinoisstate.edu/about/visit/; 309-438-5487.

IWU Merwin and Wakeley Galleries; currently closed; 309-556-3391.

Jan Brandt Gallery; 1305 Morrissey Drive, Bloomington; online “Big Top” exhibit at www.janbrandtgallery.com; 309-287-4700.

Eaton Studio Gallery; 411 N. Center St., Bloomington; by appointment; 309-828-1575.

McLean County Arts Center; 601 N. East St., Bloomington; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, noon-4 p.m. Saturday; Nov. 5-Dec. 31, Holiday Treasures Exhibition & Sale; www.mcac.org; 309-829-0011.

McLean County Museum of History; 200 N. Main St., Bloomington; temporarily closed; various online activities; mchistory.org; 309-827-0428.

Prairie Aviation Museum; 2929 E. Empire St., Bloomington; closed for season; prairieaviationmuseum.org; 309-663-7632.

Central Illinois

Galleries, museums

Cultural institutions are closed under new statewide COVID restrictions. Check with each facility for online or outdoor programing. Open facilities have face covering, distancing and other guidelines in effect, see websites for details.

Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library & Museum; temporarily closed; special display of handwritten copy of Gettysburg Address, postponed until 2021; www2.illinois.gov/alplm; 217-558-8844.

Art Center at Greater Livingston County Arts Council; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; noon-4 p.m. Sunday, 209 W. Madison St., Pontiac; pcartcenter.com; 815-419-2472.

Contemporary Art Center of Peoria; Riverfront Arts Center, 305 S.W. Water St., Peoria; closed; Small Wonder Gift Shop open, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, through Dec. 18, 309-674-6822.

Dickson Mounds Museum; 10956 N. Dickson Mounds Road, Lewistown; temporarily closed; illinoisstatemuseum.org; 309-547-3721.

Illinois State Museum; 502 S. Spring St., Springfield; temporarily closed; illinoisstatemuseum.org; 217-782-7386.

Lincoln Heritage Museum; Lincoln Center at Lincoln College, 300 Keokuk St., Lincoln; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tues.-Fri.; 1-4 p.m. Sat.; museum.lincolncollege.edu; 217-735-7399.

Peoria Art Guild; 203 Harrison St., Peoria; closed through December; peoriaartguild.org; 309-637-2787.

Peoria Riverfront Museum; downtown riverfront Peoria; temporarily closed; exhibits, "Guitar: The Instrument that Rocked the World" through Jan. 10, International Gallery; peoriariverfrontmuseum.org; 309-686-7000.

Simpkins Military History Museum; by appointment, through March; 605 E. Cole St., Heyworth; military history exhibits; free (donations accepted); 309-319-3413.

U of I Krannert Art Museum; 500 E. Peabody Drive, Champaign; closed; 217-333-1861.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News