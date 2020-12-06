The latest exhibits from the Bloomington-Normal area

Bloomington-Normal
Galleries, museums
Cultural institutions are closed under new statewide COVID restrictions. Check with each facility for online or outdoor programing. Open facilities have face covering, distancing and other guidelines in effect, see websites for details.
University Galleries of Illinois State University; temporarily closed; staff available for virtual tours and programs for "Shift Rotate Reflect, Selected Works" by Jen Bervin through Dec. 13; online resources at galleries.illinoisstate.edu/exhibitions/2020/jen-bervin/; Coronavirus response information at galleries.illinoisstate.edu/about/visit/; 309-438-5487.
IWU Merwin and Wakeley Galleries; currently closed; 309-556-3391.
Jan Brandt Gallery; 1305 Morrissey Drive, Bloomington; online “Big Top” exhibit at www.janbrandtgallery.com; 309-287-4700.
Eaton Studio Gallery; 411 N. Center St., Bloomington; by appointment; 309-828-1575.
McLean County Arts Center; 601 N. East St., Bloomington; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, noon-4 p.m. Saturday; Nov. 5-Dec. 31, Holiday Treasures Exhibition & Sale; www.mcac.org; 309-829-0011.
McLean County Museum of History; 200 N. Main St., Bloomington; temporarily closed; various online activities; mchistory.org; 309-827-0428.
Prairie Aviation Museum; 2929 E. Empire St., Bloomington; closed for season; prairieaviationmuseum.org; 309-663-7632.
Central Illinois
Galleries, museums
Cultural institutions are closed under new statewide COVID restrictions. Check with each facility for online or outdoor programing. Open facilities have face covering, distancing and other guidelines in effect, see websites for details.
Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library & Museum; temporarily closed; special display of handwritten copy of Gettysburg Address, postponed until 2021; www2.illinois.gov/alplm; 217-558-8844.
Art Center at Greater Livingston County Arts Council; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; noon-4 p.m. Sunday, 209 W. Madison St., Pontiac; pcartcenter.com; 815-419-2472.
Contemporary Art Center of Peoria; Riverfront Arts Center, 305 S.W. Water St., Peoria; closed; Small Wonder Gift Shop open, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, through Dec. 18, 309-674-6822.
Dickson Mounds Museum; 10956 N. Dickson Mounds Road, Lewistown; temporarily closed; illinoisstatemuseum.org; 309-547-3721.
Illinois State Museum; 502 S. Spring St., Springfield; temporarily closed; illinoisstatemuseum.org; 217-782-7386.
Lincoln Heritage Museum; Lincoln Center at Lincoln College, 300 Keokuk St., Lincoln; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tues.-Fri.; 1-4 p.m. Sat.; museum.lincolncollege.edu; 217-735-7399.
Peoria Art Guild; 203 Harrison St., Peoria; closed through December; peoriaartguild.org; 309-637-2787.
Peoria Riverfront Museum; downtown riverfront Peoria; temporarily closed; exhibits, "Guitar: The Instrument that Rocked the World" through Jan. 10, International Gallery; peoriariverfrontmuseum.org; 309-686-7000.
Simpkins Military History Museum; by appointment, through March; 605 E. Cole St., Heyworth; military history exhibits; free (donations accepted); 309-319-3413.
U of I Krannert Art Museum; 500 E. Peabody Drive, Champaign; closed; 217-333-1861.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!