Theater scene adapts, soldiers on

We all have had to make changes because of the pandemic and the community theaters in the area are no exception. Theater groups across the country have had to pivot in order keep their doors open.
Professional companies have come up with ingenious ways to continue performing and smaller community theaters are following suit. Many of the theater companies located in the Bloomington-Normal area are producing shows in the next couple of weeks, but not in the way you normally think of theater. They are still wanting to tell you a story, but from a distance.
A new theatre group in Bloomington-Normal, Nomad Theatre, had only two productions under their belt when the pandemic caused the lockdown. “We were selling out our shows but now we can’t gather. So how do we keep our name in the community?” said Connie Blick, co-creator of Nomad Theatre. “We had to adapt. We weren’t ready to take a break. We didn’t want to sit idle.”
In the early months of the lockdown, they streamed monologues based on experiences people have had with the pandemic. Called “The Ghostlight Plays,” named after the safety light left on stage when a theater is closed, the 10-minute original scripts streamed for several weeks on Facebook. As the restrictions were lifted, Nomad embraced its name and took the show on the road — literally. ”The Front Porch Plays” were 10-minute plays performed on people’s front lawns while the audience sat safely on their own porch.
Coalescence Theatre Project also started live streaming their shows using an online format similar to the online communication app called Zoom. They are launching their fourth production this year next week and have been getting national attention. “The transition was easier for us as we didn’t have a physical plant,” says Don Shandrow, Executive Artistic Director. “This became almost an easier transition for us. We had to look at how to make this technologically work.” While technology is leagues ahead of what it was only five years ago, the lockdowns has forced technology to jump ahead by several years to meet today’s needs.
Heartland Theatre Company had to halt the end of their 2019 season and completely shelve their 2020 season until “better times.” The have recorded and aired radio shows on WGLT-FM. Their Dec. 11 program of “The Gift of the Mag” is available until Dec. 25 on YouTube.
Community Players Theatre will be premiering their free virtual showcase on Dec. 18. “Home for the Holidays” will feature area performers singing and dancing all wrapped in a holiday story. Community Players also had to cancel the end of their 2019 season, including the fantasy musical “Big Fish” that had to close their opening weekend.
No strangers to posting videos of their work online, Community Players has posted a few showcases since the start of the pandemic, which can be seen on YouTube. The first showcase was “The Show Must Go On” and the newest production, “Home for the Holidays,” is the third in this series.
Nomad is taking their stories back online Dec. 17-19 with “A Very COVID Christmas Carole.” With so many people using online app Zoom, the new script uses this device to connect with the audience through this shared experience.
Coalescence will be streaming a free performance of “Behind the Curtain of COVID” on Dec. 19-20. It is a series of plays and monologues that reflects a progression of events through the year of the pandemic.
