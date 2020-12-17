Theater scene adapts, soldiers on

We all have had to make changes because of the pandemic and the community theaters in the area are no exception. Theater groups across the country have had to pivot in order keep their doors open.

Professional companies have come up with ingenious ways to continue performing and smaller community theaters are following suit. Many of the theater companies located in the Bloomington-Normal area are producing shows in the next couple of weeks, but not in the way you normally think of theater. They are still wanting to tell you a story, but from a distance.

A new theatre group in Bloomington-Normal, Nomad Theatre, had only two productions under their belt when the pandemic caused the lockdown. “We were selling out our shows but now we can’t gather. So how do we keep our name in the community?” said Connie Blick, co-creator of Nomad Theatre. “We had to adapt. We weren’t ready to take a break. We didn’t want to sit idle.”