To be or not to be: Illinois Shakespeare Festival in Bloomington adjusting 2021 plans

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Shakespeare Festival still plans to have live performances this summer, but it won’t be the full season organizers originally hoped for.
When the 2020 season was canceled, the plan was to shift the scheduled 2020 productions to the 2021 season.
However, “With a focus on safety precautions, we now know that transferring the original season in its entirety will not be possible,” organizers said in an email sent Thursday to festival supporters and prior patrons.
Details for the season are still being worked out. Among approaches under consideration are “limited seating capacity and social distancing at our performance spaces, a smaller company and a slightly condensed season of performances,” the email said.
No new season tickets will be sold for 2021 because of limits on seating and uncertainty about scheduling, officials said.
All 2020 season tickets that were transferred to 2021 will be honored.
“Once the new season is announced, we will work directly with season ticket holders to ensure satisfaction,” the email said.
Individual tickets will be available at a later date.
“Though we anticipate challenges, we are looking forward to creating meaningful and engaging theatre,” said festival officials.
The 2020 lineup was to have included “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged),” “Macbeth,” “Measure for Measure” and “One Man, Two Guvnors.” Work had started on the productions when the season was canceled in April, less than six weeks before rehearsals were scheduled to start.
“Please know, first and foremost, that we place the health and safety of you, our friends and supporters, and the entire ISF company before all other considerations,” said festival officials.
To see videos of interviews with and performances by Illinois Shakespeare Festival artist, check out the “Take Time to Pause” series at illinoisshakes.com.
