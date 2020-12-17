To be or not to be: Illinois Shakespeare Festival in Bloomington adjusting 2021 plans

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Shakespeare Festival still plans to have live performances this summer, but it won’t be the full season organizers originally hoped for.

When the 2020 season was canceled, the plan was to shift the scheduled 2020 productions to the 2021 season.

However, “With a focus on safety precautions, we now know that transferring the original season in its entirety will not be possible,” organizers said in an email sent Thursday to festival supporters and prior patrons.

Details for the season are still being worked out. Among approaches under consideration are “limited seating capacity and social distancing at our performance spaces, a smaller company and a slightly condensed season of performances,” the email said.

No new season tickets will be sold for 2021 because of limits on seating and uncertainty about scheduling, officials said.

All 2020 season tickets that were transferred to 2021 will be honored.