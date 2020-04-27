Virtual exhibit at Heartland Community College highlights America's natural beauty
An image by Monica Estabrook, as part of her "mother*land" exhibit at Heartland Community College.

 MONICA ESTABROOK

NORMAL — Some of the most iconic natural lands in the United States are seen with a fresh perspective in a new exhibit presented by Heartland Community College.

Heartland’s Joe McCauley Gallery presents "mother•land," an exhibit of still images by Monica Estabrook presented at www.heartland.edu/artGallery.

The exhibit includes digital images, videos, and poetry written local students.

Photographed while on family camping trips with “the kids in tow, time constrained by the needs of others”, Estabrook frames “brief, disrupted encounters with the landscape.”

Featuring the Grand Canyon, Death Valley Basin, Petrified Forest, Sequoia National Forest, Big Sur, and other popular, scenic locations, Estabrook’s photographs express “that feeling of squeezing in suppressed passions that end up being overpowered by the necessity to rear children and provide for the family.”

