Watch now: "A Summer's Winter Tale" speaks on forgiveness at Illinois Shakespeare Festival

BLOOMINGTON — Children of all ages learn the power of forgiveness and accountability through an interactive story based on William Shakespeare's "The Winter's Tale."

Through snapping, singing and clapping, audience members helped actors tell the story of "A Summer's Winter Tale," which focuses on learning how to apologize for mistakes.

"It's a powerful story," said Nancy Steele Brokaw, a local playwright with the Illinois Shakespeare Festival, who adapted the play for a younger audience. "We tell it for kids, but we hopefully kept that power of being able to say, 'I messed up, I'm sorry,' and then being forgiven."

Directed by Lori Adams, actors Nora McKirdie, who plays Hermione; Ben Mathew, who plays King Leo; Carol Kelleher, who plays Paulina; and Haven Crawley, who plays Polixenes, engage with younger audiences to tell one of Shakespeare's famous plays in a fun and exciting way.

The performances are part of this summer's Illinois Shakespeare Festival's Theatre for Young Audiences, which is held at 10 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays through Aug. 7.

Performances are held on the lawn at the Ewing Cultural Center. No ticket or registration is required, but groups of 20 or more are asked to notify the festival by email at shake@ilstu.edu.

"Because it’s about Shakespeare, it’s easy to put in, I always say, real Shakespeare words, but not too many," said Brokaw. "So, the adults catch all the references and the kids can enjoy the story and the action. In this show, with four actors, they play many roles with many costume changes, and kids think that’s really fun, too.”

On Saturday, a crowd of around 100 people gathered on the Ewing Cultural Center lawn for the second showing of "A Summer's Winter Tale." Brokaw and Adams said they were extremely pleased with the turnout and the interaction between the audience and actors.

“Kids can spot things that aren’t true," said Adams. "So, it’s not a fake thing, it’s just a bigger thing. An actor does exactly what an actor does in any production. They tell the truth, and their truth is gospel.

“They get to have interaction with the audience."

Kris and Jason McIntire were watching the Theatre for Young Audiences for the first time with their son, Glen, 10. Of the performance, Glen said, "It was pretty cool."

"It was really good; it was impressive," said Kris McIntire. "The adult show and the children's show have a more modern sense of humor to them, but this one has a lot more interaction and things to keep kids engaged."

After delaying the Illinois Shakespeare Festival's opening Friday night, directors said they were excited to kick off the month-long season with a performance of "Measure for Measure" Saturday night.

Performances of "Measure for Measure" and "The Winter's Tale" are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Sundays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Aug. 6, except for July 4, 6 and 7.

Tickets for all performances can be purchased at the box office in the Center for Performing Arts at Illinois State University, 351 S. School St., Normal, or by calling 309-438-2535.

Box office hours are noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and one hour before all performances at the Ewing Theatre.

For further information check the festival's website, illinoisshakes.com.

“It's a beautiful night for the summer," said John Stark, artistic director of the Illinois Shakespeare Festival. "I think we’re going to be experiencing professional theater, live theater again in Central Illinois. I think they’re going to be interested in a very topical story that Shakespeare wrote in the 1600s, but still applies today.

"You’re going to see and hear great actors speaking some of the greatest words ever written.”

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

