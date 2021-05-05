Watch now: Bloomington art exhibit chronicles challenges of diabetes

Smith took the first image of medical waste — a shot of syringe caps — back in 1990.

Although he had been diagnosed at age 15 and was used to diabetic supplies, Smith began collecting little pieces of waste while he was a student at Illinois Wesleyan University, he said.

"I would just throw (syringe caps) in this one drawer, and I had a whole lot of them," he said. "Initially, it was unconscious. Later it was, 'Maybe I could do something with this.'"

Fifteen years later, he did.

A friend suggested Smith participate in an art show at the Clinton Library in DeWitt County, which is where "the second photo came from — and then the third, fourth, and" so on until he decided he was done, which corresponded with an organ donation he received five years ago.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While the pictures invoke environmental waste, Smith said, it's also a picture of the financial drain having a chronic condition can carry with it. For around a decade, before he began working for State Farm, Smith worked in retail, where the benefits "where (he) didn't have the best healthcare."