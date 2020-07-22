Watch now: How this Bloomington-Normal theater company brings the show to your door

BLOOMINGTON — Turns out the coronavirus pandemic has not entirely canceled live performances.
The Nomad Theatre Co. is keeping live entertainment moving with its upcoming debut of monologues that will be performed on Bloomington-Normal porches and yards.
“Our mission is to take theater outside of places where it is traditionally formed,” said Connie Blick, a co-founder.
"The Front Porch Plays," with the tagline "socially distanced, site-specific micro-theater delivered at your door," opens on July 29. Registration is free, and the group will be accepting donations that will go toward Prairie Pride Coalition and the Bloomington-Normal NAACP Branch.
The 15-20 minute monologues written by Elyzabeth Gregory Wilder depict reactions to the pandemic and what the characters are experiencing because of quarantine.
One of the performances is about a woman who can’t help her daughter move into a new house because they have to remain socially distant. Kevin Vernon, an actress portraying the mother, said the story line contains underlying unresolved issues between the women. Vernon said the monologue themes range from comedic to heartfelt and a live guitarist will accompany the performers.
"The arts are crucial to us now because they are basically the mouthpiece for connection," Vernon said. "They are the way that we build community with each other."
Vernon has been teaching theater at Normal Community High School for 17 years and has a background in performing. This is her first performance with Nomad, which Blick and co-founder Cristen Monson created in 2019. The group has hosted performances at local bars and art galleries.
The “moving-theater” concept, while new to the Bloomington-Normal community, was developed years ago, Blick said.
"Especially now, this is a really great way to safely enjoy a live performance especially when we really don't know when we will be able to gather in large crowds again to see live entertainment," Blick said.
Large gatherings have been prohibited since March under Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Restore Illinois Plan. Indoor seated theaters and performing arts centers in June were allowed to reopen with admission of 50 guests or 50% of capacity. Outdoor venues could reopen with a 20% capacity limit and concession restrictions. Broadway has been shutdown through January 2021.
But this is an opportunity for groups like Nomad to fill the void of live performances.
"This is unlike anything I have ever done before," Vernon said. "It is an attempt to adapt to the lemons we have been given and we are making lemonade and we are proving that theater is important."
