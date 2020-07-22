Watch now: How this Bloomington-Normal theater company brings the show to your door

The 15-20 minute monologues written by Elyzabeth Gregory Wilder depict reactions to the pandemic and what the characters are experiencing because of quarantine.

One of the performances is about a woman who can’t help her daughter move into a new house because they have to remain socially distant. Kevin Vernon, an actress portraying the mother, said the story line contains underlying unresolved issues between the women. Vernon said the monologue themes range from comedic to heartfelt and a live guitarist will accompany the performers.

"The arts are crucial to us now because they are basically the mouthpiece for connection," Vernon said. "They are the way that we build community with each other."

Vernon has been teaching theater at Normal Community High School for 17 years and has a background in performing. This is her first performance with Nomad, which Blick and co-founder Cristen Monson created in 2019. The group has hosted performances at local bars and art galleries.

The “moving-theater” concept, while new to the Bloomington-Normal community, was developed years ago, Blick said.