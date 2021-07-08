Watch now: How this old boiler became Bloomington's newest wishing well

BLOOMINGTON – Sculptor Tom Kirk wanted to build something to help support the Bloomington art scene.

So he took a gigantic Kewanee Boiler from an old building’s basement and created a wishing well that will be permanently displayed at The Hangar Art Co. in downtown Bloomington.

Kirk, of Bloomington, spent about six to eight months constructing the large well that will be nestled into the 105 W. Jefferson St. space on July 21.

“It’ll actually be featured right through the front window, said Santino Lamancusa, of The Hangar Art Co. “Guests walking downtown will be able to see it. It’ll be pretty much lit 24/7, so whether the gallery is open or not guests will be able to walk by and enjoy it.”

The Hangar, which opened its new location last year, represents 15 artists, 14 of whom reside in Bloomington. The goal is to showcase local and regional works.

Kirk has created similar industrial pieces at his Bloomington home, including a 16-foot-tall piece unveiled in 2018 that took more than 18 months to build. Many feature stone and rocks.

For the wishing well, many of the components were found in the Peoria riverfront area. The big boiler served as inspiration.

"When I saw it, I just got the idea to turn it into something," Kirk said Thursday.

Daughters Addison and Avery pitched in, too. Kirk said "they both helped me work on it, so it was fun. It was like a family build."

The artwork was then disassembled and strapped onto a truck, then pieced back together along West Jefferson Street. Wood and scaffolding were erected inside the gallery. A crane is needed to position the massive piece.

It will take another 10 days or so before the reassembly is complete, he said.

Lamancusa said the wishing well will be permanently displayed, but it also could be for sale “at a price upon inquiry.”

“We met early on and talked about what we wanted to build there and the kind of things we wanted to bring to the community, so Tom was a huge supporter of us there and wanted to build something for us,” Lamancusa said. “That piece was built specifically for The Hangar to help draw people in and support the local art.”

