Watch now: Shakespeare Festival returns to Bloomington on Friday

BLOOMINGTON — Another sign of normalcy arrives as the Illinois Shakespeare Festival opens its 2021 season Friday after canceling last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Theatre for Young Audiences launches a day earlier with its first performance at 10 a.m. Thursday.

“The energy in the company is electric,” Derek Munson, the festival’s managing director, said Tuesday. “Everyone is excited to be back.”

Two plays by William Shakespeare instead of the usual three will be part of this year’s festival. Both will be performed at the Ewing Theatre, Towanda Avenue and Emerson Street, Bloomington.

The season opens with William Shakespeare’s “Measure for Measure” at 8 p.m. Friday. “The Winter’s Tale” joins the lineup on July 9. The schedule calls for the plays to be performed at &:30 p.m. Sundays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays and 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Aug. 6, except for July 4, 6 and 7.

Tickets for the preview performances this Friday and July 9 are $15. Tickets for all other performances are $25. They can be purchased in person at the box office in the Center for the Performing Arts at Illinois State University, 351 S. School St., Normal, or by calling 309-438-2535. Box office hours are noon to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and one hour before all performances at the Ewing Theater.

For further information check the festival's website, illinoisshakes.com.

Among returning performers are Lisa Gaye Dixon, Isa Guitian, Nathan Stark and Chauncy Thomas who were part of the 2019 company. “Measure for Measure” is directed by Jenny McKnight and “The Winter’s Tale” is directed by Rebekah Scallet.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Theater for Young Audiences also is back. “A Summer’s Winter Tale” will be performed at 10 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays, starting this Thursday, with the final performance on Aug. 7.

“A Summer’s Winter Tale,” written by Nancy Steele Brokaw and directed by Lori Adams will be performed on the lawn at the Ewing Cultural Center. No ticket or registration is required but groups of 20 or more are asked to notify the festival by email at shake@ilstu.edu.

Although the festival is back, the impact of the pandemic is still evident.

The theater will be at 65% capacity, with 265 tickets sold for each performance. Masks must be worn by all patrons and staff, regardless of vaccination status, while on the property. They can only be removed while eating or drinking on the lawn and socially distant from people outside your party.

The mandatory masks are a requirement of the Actors' Equity Association, the union representing American actors and stage managers, said Munson, who wishes he could change the policy.

“We’re losing money because of this,” he said, explaining that some people have canceled their order when told they would have to wear masks.

Because of cleaning protocols, seat cushions will not be available for public use and festival organizers suggest that people bring their own cushions or blanket to sit on.

You will also want to bring your own food and drinks. The concession area will be closed and water fountains will not be available.

Live jazz will be performed by Glenn Wilson and Friends from 6 to 7 p.m. July 18, 22 and 28 on patio on the west side of Ewing Manor. Patrons are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets to sit on.

The Bard Bash and Cabaret, a fundraising event featuring members of the 2021 Company in a variety show will be at 6 p.m. Aug. 7. More details will be available closer to the event.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.