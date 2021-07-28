Watch now: Take a closer look at Bloomington's new 'wishing well' artwork

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington sculptor Tom Kirk activated his "wishing well" during an opening at The Hangar Art Co., 105 W. Jefferson St. in downtown Bloomington, on Wednesday.

The sculpture began with a section of boiler removed from a building in downtown Peoria and was modified with the addition of other machines.

Water flows through the wishing well and viewers are encouraged to drop coins that will be used to fund arts activities in the community.

An exhibit of paintings by Harold Gregor from his days living in California will open at the gallery Thursday, Aug. 5.

