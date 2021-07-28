 Skip to main content
Watch now: Take a closer look at Bloomington's new 'wishing well' artwork

Sculptor Tom Kirk previews his massive water sculpture at Hangar Art Co. in downtown Bloomington on Wednesday. 

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington sculptor Tom Kirk activated his "wishing well" during an opening at The Hangar Art Co., 105 W. Jefferson St. in downtown Bloomington, on Wednesday. 

The sculpture began with a section of boiler removed from a building in downtown Peoria and was modified with the addition of other machines.

Water flows through the wishing well and viewers are encouraged to drop coins that will be used to fund arts activities in the community.

The Hangar was founded by Santino Lamancusa, Charlie Rogucki and Aianna Zachary as a gallery space to support large-scale works by area and regional artists.

An exhibit of paintings by Harold Gregor from his days living in California will open at the gallery Thursday, Aug. 5.

READ MORE ABOUT THE PROJECT HERE 

