Watch now: Theater troupe transforms Normal backyard into a set, all in the name of opera

Locally, the Nomad Theatre Co. is presenting monologues on Bloomington-Normal porches and yards.

The “Save the Dragons!” plot involves a king and queen who have noticed that dragons are disappearing from their kingdom, TrebleClefa. The neighboring kingdom, Low Low Notes, could be to blame. The lesson of the story is about how to be a good leader.

“We want to show younger students the importance of classical music in a fun way that also teaches them something,” said Nancy Steele Brokaw, who wrote the 40-minute opera.

In the backyard, a large blue and green castle wall was assembled, complete with perching rainbow-feathered birds.

A group of about six college students rehearsed for a week while other crew members built the set. The student actors and actresses on Friday wore masks.

Prairie Fire Theatre is associated with Illinois Wesleyan University, said Bob Mangialardi, the opera producer who donated his backyard. He said the group took extra safety precautions to prevent the spread of COVID including having temperatures taken, maintaining social distance and wearing facial coverings.