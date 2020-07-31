Watch now: Theater troupe transforms Normal backyard into a set, all in the name of opera

NORMAL — Dragons not included.
On Friday, a Normal backyard was transformed into a set for Prairie Fire Theatre’s production of “Save the Dragons!”
And unlike normal years, when the troupe tours more than 40 Central Illinois schools performing children’s operas, this was a virtual production, thanks to COVID canceling large gatherings. The performance was taped and will be shared with schools.
Still, the mission remained the same for the outreach effort, which would have been the group's 16th year touring in May.
“Even before the pandemic, arts classes really weren’t being offered in the schools so this was a great way to introduce kids to opera and classical musical literature,” said Director Rhys Lovell, who has been acting for 35 years and also is the artistic director of Heartland Theatre Company.
COVID has caused theater companies to adjust to new social distancing and mask recommendations.
Some have shifted to performances streamed online or over social media.
Earlier this month, the Wilma Theater in Philadelphia announced plans to design a theater composed of individual boxes for family or friends.
Locally, the Nomad Theatre Co. is presenting monologues on Bloomington-Normal porches and yards.
The “Save the Dragons!” plot involves a king and queen who have noticed that dragons are disappearing from their kingdom, TrebleClefa. The neighboring kingdom, Low Low Notes, could be to blame. The lesson of the story is about how to be a good leader.
“We want to show younger students the importance of classical music in a fun way that also teaches them something,” said Nancy Steele Brokaw, who wrote the 40-minute opera.
In the backyard, a large blue and green castle wall was assembled, complete with perching rainbow-feathered birds.
A group of about six college students rehearsed for a week while other crew members built the set. The student actors and actresses on Friday wore masks.
Prairie Fire Theatre is associated with Illinois Wesleyan University, said Bob Mangialardi, the opera producer who donated his backyard. He said the group took extra safety precautions to prevent the spread of COVID including having temperatures taken, maintaining social distance and wearing facial coverings.
"Safety is paramount," Mangialardi said. "We are also showing the children that see this that the (actors) are wearing masks while doing something fun and creative."
